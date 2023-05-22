German-themed restaurant The Bavarian has closed its eatery in the Wollongong CBD for good, four years after it opened its doors.
The restaurant, which served up pork knuckles, schnitzels and pretzels, finished trading on Sunday, May 14.
But the reason for the closure is not known, with the question from the Mercury going unanswered.
"We are constantly reviewing our venue portfolio and as part of this ongoing review, we made the difficult decision to close this venue," a company spokesperson said.
It is understood that the store on the ground floor of Wollongong Central, at the corner of Keira and Crown streets, won't be empty for long.
"While it's unfortunate that The Bavarian has announced the closure of its store at Wollongong Central, this is a normal part of shopping centre management and gives us the opportunity to further evolve our mix of retail stores along the Keira Street dining precinct to offer our customers new and exciting retail experiences," a spokesperson from Wollongong Central owner Haben said.
"We look forward to announcing the new retailer soon."
The Bavarian chain of restaurants, which operates in 26 locations in Australia and New Zealand, is owned by parent company Pacific Concepts.
It also owns such dining chains as El Camino Cantina and Winghaus.
The closest Bavarian restaurant to Wollongong is now in Shellharbour.
"Full-time team members [from Wollongong] have been offered roles at The Bavarian Shellharbour," the company spokesperson said.
The Bavarian opened its Wollongong restaurant in May 2019, taking the space on the corner of Keira and Crown streets that was formerly occupied by Max Brenner Chocolate Bar.
Like every hospitality business, the restaurant suffered from the impact of COVID-19 and it closed temporarily in 2020.
It reopened in June 2021 and at that time, the chain's national food and beverage director John Sullivan said bookings for tables were strong.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.