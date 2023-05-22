Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

German-themed restaurant The Bavarian shuts up shop in Wollongong

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 22 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The doors to The Bavarian in Wollongong's CBD will remain shut, with its last day of trade a little over a week ago. Picture by Adam McLean.
The doors to The Bavarian in Wollongong's CBD will remain shut, with its last day of trade a little over a week ago. Picture by Adam McLean.

German-themed restaurant The Bavarian has closed its eatery in the Wollongong CBD for good, four years after it opened its doors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.