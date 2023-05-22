It's hard not to look at the Mariners' journey to this season's A-Leagues grand final and think about the Wollongong Wolves.
You look at the Central Coast and there's a lot of similarities to the Wolves teams that won the titles in the early 2000s. They're a regional team, they embrace the underdog tag and get plenty of community support, and it shows what you can do when everyone comes together.
The culture that coach Nick Montgomery - who also spent time at the Wolves - has created at the Central Coast club is great.
They're a very tight, family club and they have the support of the coast behind them, and they're now a win away from claiming grand final glory after taking care of Adelaide United in the preliminary final stage.
However, standing in their way is Melbourne City, who flexed their muscles against a 10-man Sydney FC on the weekend.
First past the post, in football terms, deserves to be champions for the season but, as we know in Australia, we have grand finals as well. And City have been great, and they're going to be tough opposition.
But in a one-off grand final, things can go either way, and the Mariners are in some great form leading into the June 3 match.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.