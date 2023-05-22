Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra Premier League giants set for major Bert Bampton Cup battle

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated May 22 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cringila's Stefan Dimoski and Olympic captain Chris Price fight for possession during a recent Premier League clash. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Cringila's Stefan Dimoski and Olympic captain Chris Price fight for possession during a recent Premier League clash. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

South Coast football fans will be treated to a Bert Bampton Cup blockbuster when Premier League heavyweights Cringila and Wollongong Olympic go head-to-head on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.