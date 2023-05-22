South Coast football fans will be treated to a Bert Bampton Cup blockbuster when Premier League heavyweights Cringila and Wollongong Olympic go head-to-head on Tuesday night.
The two sides, who are both among the favourites to claim this year's IPL title, will meet at Crehan Park in a bid to keep their 2023 Cup campaign alive. However, Olympic coach Matt Bailey admitted his side wouldn't be at full-strength.
"It comes off the back of a few mid-week games over the last few weeks, so I think the timing is a bit of a challenge for us," Bailey said.
"It's always exciting to play Cringila in any match, but our team will be a little different to what you'd expect Olympic to go in with week in, week out."
The Bampton is the biggest men's knockout Cup competition in the region, featuring sides from the Premier League, District League and Community League.
The Lions versus Olympic fixture is one of four matches set to go ahead on Tuesday night. Coniston will tackle fellow IPL outfit Tarrawanna at JJ Kelly Park; South Coast United meets last year's District League grand final winners Unanderra at Ian McLennan Park; and this year's IPL leaders Albion Park takes on DL side Fernhill at Terry Reserve.
The action then continues on Wednesday night when Premier League teams Bulli and Helensburgh face off at Balls Paddock.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
