Last year Ben Hunt ran 70 metres into State of Origin folklore, this time he stands at a career crossroads.
Hunt broke NSW hearts with the kick intercept try off Nathan Cleary to win the decider at Suncorp Stadium, the defining moment of 301 NRL games and 14 for Queensland, away from the infamous 2015 grand final dropped ball with the Broncos.
The 33-year-old continues to defy the narrative of the post-Maroons golden era of Johnathan Thurston, Cameron Smith, Greg Inglis and Billy Slater would be fodder for a resurgent Blues.
But it's also a chance to escape from clubland and consider his future, after the Dragons pulled victory from the jaws of defeat against the Roosters, but still managed to finish the round of games at the foot of the NRL ladder.
In Hunt's absence, interim coach Ryan Carr must engineer some more magic against the wily old veteran Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins on Thursday night.
The Dragons already need to win 10 of their remaining 13 games to have a positive season win-loss rate, with Penrith, Souths, the Warriors, Sharks and Raiders to come during the Origin period, largely without Hunt.
Then the big decisions will come.
Will St George Illawarra appoint Jason Ryles, Ben Hornby or Dean Young as coach? Will they want to keep Hunt? Will Hunt want to stay? And will he play halfback or hooker, as he's successfully done for Queensland?
Hunt continued to be loyal to Anthony Griffin to the end, but Queensland coach Billy Slater expects him to deliver again on the Origin stage after a tumultuous week.
However, he left the door open to Storm hooker Harry Grant starting in his place for game one in Adelaide on Wednesday week.
"We're still yet to get into camp and work out who starts and who doesnt," Slater said after announcing the team.
"We'll discuss that with the coaches and work out what is the best dynamic for our team so (Grant starting is) still a possibility.
"Ben Hunt was superb last year, he came up with some really big moments and Harry, you know what you're getting with Harry.
"He's just a crafty little No.9 that works really hard and has Origin efforts in him all over the place."
Carr had praised Hunt's leadership while celebrating their last-gasp 24-22 win over the Roosters.
It came about after Hunt went down the blindside on the last play, before fullback Tyrell Sloan kicked across field for winger Mat Feagai to score.
"There's obviously a lot going on at the club at the moment with a coach being sacked," Hunt said.
"So we're just focussed on getting our club better."
Ryles remains in negotiations with Dragons powerbrokers about what the football structure would look like next season, with a five-year deal on the table.
Slater had initially been approached about any interest in the Dragons job, but affirmed his commitment to the Queensland job.
On Monday, Slater denied his decision to stick with the Maroons was influenced by Craig Bellamy's decision to continue at the Storm in 2024.
Victory for Queensland in game one at Adelaide Oval would set up the opportunity to seal the series in the second showdown, to be played at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on June 21.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
