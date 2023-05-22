Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Sensitive Content

Darren Vuolanne faces historic child sex trial at Wollongong District Court, denies molesting four Illawarra girls

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 22 2023 - 8:43pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren Vuolanne has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges.
Darren Vuolanne has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges.

An alleged victim has told a jury she was subjected to horrific sexual abuse in her childhood, including being raped by a man between 15 and 20 times while under his care.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.