An alleged victim has told a jury she was subjected to horrific sexual abuse in her childhood, including being raped by a man between 15 and 20 times while under his care.
Former Scout leader and truck driver Darren Vuolanne is facing a week-long trial at Wollongong District Court.
The 52-year-old has pleaded not guilty to 11 child sex-related offences, including five counts of sexual intercourse with a person aged between 10 and 16 while under his authority and one count of sexual intercourse with a person under 10.
The disturbing allegations were aired to the jury as the trial got underway on Monday.
The Crown will allege Vuolanne molested four girls aged seven to 15 in the Illawarra between 1997 to 2001.
Vuolanne is accused of touching two minor's nipples while driving them to Scouts and touching the genitals of an eight-year-old.
One of the alleged victims took to the stand and told the jury Vuolanne repeatedly molested her as a child, saying he raped her "15 to 20 times".
The woman said in 1997, Vuolanne told her "can I touch you there, I don't have one" before putting his finger inside of her vagina for about 10 seconds before she got up and walked away.
The court heard Vuolanne would allegedly use the code word of "my way" to let the girl know he was going to molest her, and that he would coerce her into performing sexual acts in exchange for certain promised goods.
"He often would say to do it 'my way'," the alleged victim told the jury.
"On another specific occasion I wanted a [particular item]. He offered to buy them in return for 'two minutes my way'."
On another occasion, Vuolanne allegedly raped the girl while she put a pillow over her head due to feeling "disgusted". She told the jury how it caused her to bleed and that she texted Vuolanne the next day saying, "you took away my virginity".
Two decades on, the alleged victim disclosed the abuse she suffered as a child to her husband.
The court heard in October 2021, she confronted Vuolanne at his Illawarra address and secretly recorded the conversation where he was heard making admissions to his conduct against her, but denied what he allegedly did to another girl.
"I was petrified, you always told me not to tell anyone," the woman was heard saying to Vuolanne in the recording which was played in court.
"I didn't even know what sex was at that age."
"Look, don't worry about it, don't worry about it," he said in the recording.
The woman provided a statement to police and Vuolanne was arrested later that evening.
Vuolanne remains behind bars. The trial, heard before Judge Megan Latham, continues.
