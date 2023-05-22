When people begin an episode of SBS' documentary series Alone Australia, they will see an acknowledgement of the traditional custodians from Iutruwita (Tasmania) where it was filmed, but something else that is essential to keep in mind.
It always begins with the disclaimer "this program features trained survival experts, do not attempt this yourself, viewer discretion is advised".
You don't need to tell me twice, not even once actually.
I am a reality television buff (think Married at First Sight, The Bachelor, Farmer Wants a Wife), and while these shows seem "doable" to an extent, it's a no from me for this one.
Luckily for Gina Chick, a rewilding facilitator from Nowra, she is no amateur, and has happily thrown her fur-lined hat in the ring. At the time of publication, she is the last woman standing.
So those who have been inspired by 10 Aussies being left in the Tasmanian bush during a polar period, building shelters to varying successes, eating different proteins (only if they are lucky to catch or trap them), and packing the bare minimum ... think again.
Perhaps it might not be the best idea if you are used to the luxuries of power, heating, a a roof, solid walls, access to regular amounts of food and a functioning bathroom. I like wearing my dressing gown in summer, so I do not stand much of a chance with the cold, unless I am like the Michelin Man at all times.
But Gina does have a possum-skin coat that she worked on prior, with friend and Indigenous woman Dr Jodi Edwards, who granted her permission to learn the practice. So that will certainly come in handy.
Oh, and if you decide to pursue such madness without a TV production backing you, you won't be awarded for your efforts with a quarter of a million dollars, or even exposure for that matter. So no pats on the back for you.
Also, Gina penned a piece in The Guardian where she revealed she had to lug around 70 kilos of film equipment to document her time in solitude.
That's right. When the show says alone, they truly mean it.
Well, that is apart from a medical team that drops in to see how much they have deteriorated in between visits, and if it has become severe enough to have them pulled out.
So apart from trying to outlast everyone else in the hopes to nab $250,000, all of the participants have to be videographers on top of you know, surviving, staying as healthy and nourished as they can, while trying to maintain their sanity somewhat.
Talk about doing something outside the job description. There's no lights, camera action like Survivor or I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! This means we get to cheer with them at home when they finally catch a fish, and see their lowest moments.
Gina. who I mentioned above, is one of three people remaining after nine episodes.
In her introduction, she said she has been preparing for something like this for her whole life and if they wanted to get her out, they'd have to pull her out.
Watching the 52-year-old, I can wholeheartedly agree, and think she has a really good shot of walking away with the prize.
She has been mostly merry throughout her journey, and at one point said she was determined to build a home so she can stay for 90 days. Now that is optimism and enthusiasm at its finest, despite me thinking it is questionable.
The nature lover has greeted and made friends with the trees, the nearby lake, said hello to spotted platypuses, and seems to be in her element.
When she has caught fish, I have cheered, and when she dances around barefoot on the moss in the sunshine, I find myself swaying to her tunes.
I was even happy for her when she decided to cook and eat a worm. Gathering it as bait for fish, and seeing other creatures enjoy it, the rewilding facilitator simply thought, why not?
Apparently it's gritty but tastes like bacon for those wondering and might be tempted to try it for themselves.
Outside of the confines of the Tasmanian wilderness, the explorer lives in an off-grid shack without water and power, and runs programs to teach other survivor skills.
These are definitely advantageous points for her and let me tell you, she makes lighting a fire in the woods look very easy. She uses part of a T-shirt sleeve to ignite one in the first episode and if I attempted this, I would either burn my fingers, set off a blaze bigger than necessary, or there would be absolutely nothing at all.
Participants are allowed to bring in 10 essential items on top of clothes and safety equipment. She was the only one to not bring a sleeping bag in her limited items.
Why? I have no idea, it still baffles me.
I have watched her saw, tie and craft her shelter. As the adventurers have dwindled due to being too unwell, injured or have decided to "tap out" as they say, she has seemed the most content.
That's not to say it has been all sunshine the entire time.
Like the others, Gina has been fatigued by a lack of calories being coupled with strong physical demands, but we have been able to see her at her lowest - consumed by grief.
Curled up in front of a fire, we see her sob for her late daughter Blaise, who she lost at three to cancer. Gina explained not long after discovering she was pregnant, she was told she has breast cancer. She was advised to terminate her pregnancy to save herself, but said no.
She huddles around the flames and wishes her a happy birthday and said "this fire is your candle, little chicken".
Waking up, she said she "popped the grief bubble", and was grateful it was Blaise's birthday
"This experience is going to push me to my edges, but for me, it is not a struggle, but a challenge, and one I'm up for," she said.
It's been a pleasure to see her vulnerabilities, fervour and quirks and however far Gina makes it, she should be proud.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
