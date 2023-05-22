Don't rush changes to technology until proven. Letters, May 23, 2023

There's no doubt that big emitters like steelmaker BlueScope are challenged by the tougher safeguard mechanism that comes into force on July 1. While BlueScope CEO Mark Vasella is optimistic that the changes are manageable, carbon analyst Emmi is less convinced. It is encouraging that BlueScope will "explore building a 10MW pilot renewable hydrogen electrolyser to test the use of green hydrogen in its blast furnace at Port Kembla" because this is the optimal and most sustainable pathway.