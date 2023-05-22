Don't rush changes to technology until proven. Letters, May 23, 2023

Illawarra Mercury
Don't rush changes to technology until proven. Letters to the Editor, May 23, 2023

May 23 2023 - 4:00am
The history of the two NSW East Coast Integrated Steelworks (Steel manufactured from raw materials) provides a valuable lesson for those contemplating installing capital equipment undergoing technological change. BHP commenced the construction in 1955 of up-to date open hearth furnaces at both Newcastle and Port Kembla. At an advanced stage of site work, Newcastle decided to install Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) Furnaces instead of Open Hearth furnaces since this was the emerging technology being embraced by a number of steelmakers.

