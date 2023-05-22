Don't rush changes to technology until proven. Letters, May 23, 2023

The history of the two NSW East Coast Integrated Steelworks (Steel manufactured from raw materials) provides a valuable lesson for those contemplating installing capital equipment undergoing technological change. BHP commenced the construction in 1955 of up-to date open hearth furnaces at both Newcastle and Port Kembla. At an advanced stage of site work, Newcastle decided to install Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) Furnaces instead of Open Hearth furnaces since this was the emerging technology being embraced by a number of steelmakers.
Port Kembla, due to the advanced stage of construction and money spent, completed the No.2 Open Hearth shop commissioned in approx 1957. The BOS concept had not been developed in those years to the advanced and mature stage universally accepted today for refining molten iron to steel in quantity. Port Kembla No.2 Open Hearth operated through the 1960s during which time Nippon Steel's Engineering Company of Japan developed BOS technology with OG system which was their design installed at Port Kembla in 1972. This plant has been continuously updated since.
The two steelmaking shops ran in parallel for a period, the No.2 Open Hearth being decommissioned in 1977. The financial downturn of 1980s saw the closure of the Newcastle works due to high costs of production, and the low cost of imported steel. There were many contributing factors, but the steelmaking shop's inefficiency was a pivotal one.
The community can be thankful that Port Kembla continued operating the No.2 Open Hearth during those critical years. Lesson to be gained. If you are in the business of manufacturing and employing processes undergoing major technological change, don't rush in with expenditure on early concepts of unproven commercial design; "You won't be left behind."
Ross Robinson, Wollongong.
There's no doubt that big emitters like steelmaker BlueScope are challenged by the tougher safeguard mechanism that comes into force on July 1. While BlueScope CEO Mark Vasella is optimistic that the changes are manageable, carbon analyst Emmi is less convinced. It is encouraging that BlueScope will "explore building a 10MW pilot renewable hydrogen electrolyser to test the use of green hydrogen in its blast furnace at Port Kembla" because this is the optimal and most sustainable pathway.
Swedish steelmaker SSAB has already used renewable hydrogen instead of coal to produce green steel from which Volvo has made the world's first vehicle made of fossil-free steel. Arguably, the federal government's tougher safeguard mechanism is a blessing for BlueScope because it provides the catalyst needed to move away from coal into the 21st century.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
