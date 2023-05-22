Farmer Wants A Wife couple reveals special piece of jewellery on reunion special

As the reunion special of Farmer Wants A Wife went to air, the big tease was that farmer Matt Young had handed over a very special piece of jewellery to seal his love for Wollongong woman Olivia Benic.
But, those hoping for wedding bells so soon after the end of the reality dating show may have been left disappointed.
"Now a little birdie told me, Olivia did Matt give you some jewellery today?" host Samantha Armytage inquired.
But a cliffhanger ad-break instead revealed the jewellery was a necklace, and not an engagement ring.
While Olivia was all smiles as she unveiled a gold sunflower shaped charm, Armytage couldn't keep a strong note of reproach out of her voice.
"A necklace?" she said.
"I thought it might have been a ring."
Despite the lacklustre response to her special bling, it does sound like things are pretty serious.
Last week in an interview with the Mercury, Olivia revealed that marriage and babies were part of a "three-and-five-year plan" for the pair.
On Monday's show, Matt confirmed he also believed they would live up to the show's moniker.
"My final question, has this farmer found a wife?" Armytage asked at the end of their reunion special segment.
"I absolutely think so," he replied, following up an earlier comment where he said, "I think this is the first time I've actually felt what love truly is like."
Filmed months ago, the reunion held few other surprises for fans of Matt and Olivia.
The duo now live together in Canberra, where Matt took a job working with the Department of Agriculture, and head back to his family farm at Bookham on weekends.
Olivia told this publication she was not giving up on the dream of farm living to raise their children down the track.
"I mean, the whole point of going on the show was to, you know, end up on a farm together, and both Matt and I are on the same page when it comes to returning to the farm," she said.
"I think we both want to end up there in the next few years and I think we both want to raise the family on the farm as well. So we're both very keen on returning to Bookham.
"It's just more that we want to support each other's careers and ... the foundations of building that life together, I think is important as well for us."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.