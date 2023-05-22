The furrowed brow is still there, so too are the grey hairs sprinkled on his face, but now his belly is full and there's a spring in his step.
Rocky's dark brown eyes hide much of the misery he's had in his life.
The Staffordshire bull terrier, who's aged around 10, was seized by RSCPA inspectors following an investigation.
"He was picked up by an inspector and he was quite emaciated," RSPCA Illawarra shelter manager Janelle Kalkan said.
"He was pick up under the pretence of cruelty to animals."
Rocky's since received vet checks and treatment and is now ready for adoption, but that's where the next challenge lies.
RSPCA Illawarra volunteer John Brown loves his time helping the shelter's dogs but he knows that older canines can struggle to find a new home.
"He's been with us for quite a while be because he's an older dog, and old dogs take a while to find someone to love them," he said.
Mr Brown was there when Rocky first arrived at the shelter 95 days ago and remembers he was a "bit shy and sorry for himself", but the pooch has since blossomed.
"Now he gets two square [meals] a day, somewhere warm to stay and he's as happy as a pig in mud," he said.
Dogs like Rocky are exactly the reason why the Million Paws Walk is held each year, but unfortunately for the Illawarra, it's been four years since the last event.
The RSPCA fundraiser is on Sunday, May 28 at Reddall Reserve, Lake Illawarra and all funds raised will go to the Illawarra shelter to rescue animals from unsafe situations, and help the growing number of surrenders find a new home.
Registration opens at 9am and the 1.5 kilometre walk kicks-off at 10am. Register to walk or make a donation.
Find out more information about Rocky and other pets that need a home.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
