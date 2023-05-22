Illawarra commuters finally find affirmation in Sydney Trains Review

Under pressure, unreliable, fragile and unlikely to improve.
These are the strong words coming out of the Sydney Trains Review interim report delivered by Chair of the National Transport Commission, Carolyn Walsh and transport experts Peter Medlock and Arthur Smith on Monday.
Transport Minister Jo Haylen promised the report during the state election campaign, and the initial feedback has been delivered quickly.
During the review period, three significant incidents affected Sydney trains, including the outage to the digital train radio communication system, electric wiring collapsing in Revesby and the loss of signalling at Homebush.
All three incidents hit local Illawarra commuters and brought home just how dire things had become.
But what is apparent in the report is the inability of Sydney Trains to deliver scale and capacity while keeping on top of the maintenance.
The report pinpoints the 2017 timetable change as the sliding doors moment for the network. It says the timetable was too tight. There was no manoeuvre room for when things broke or went wrong and inadequate access to rail infrastructure maintenance, which was partly required due to flooding.
It recommends a "maintenance blitz" to reduce the backlog of works and requests they are undertaken during the quieter periods (think weekends).
Overall the report so far is an affirmation of what we already know. But as with all affirmations, it feels good to have someone else agree with us.
The next step looks to be more pain for commuters as the maintenance blitz kicks in. Undoubtedly it'll mean more replacement bus services and delays. Things can only get worse before they get better, it seems.
But even with improved maintenance, higher-tech customer service and even timetable changes, one can't help but think that the commuting experience from Wollongong to Sydney cannot get better than the heady heights of 2016. Certainly, not without significant and expensive engineering programmes, for which there appears to be little appetite for, or not in this report.
Tell us what you think by writing a letter to the editor here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.