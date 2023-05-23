Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning has labelled Illawarra rugby young gun Caitlyn Halse an outstanding prospect.
The Wollongong-based head coach of the Australian women's national rugby team left the Picton teenager out of his final 23 match-day squad for the Wallaroos 22-5 victory over Fijiana last Saturday.
But Tregonning told the Mercury the 16-year-old had a bright future ahead of her in the game.
"[Caitlyn] unfortunately missed out on the match-day 23 but she performed really well at the camp," he said.
"We just went for young Faitala Moleka. Again, she's only an 18-year-old herself but age had nothing to do with it, we just thought Faitala was better suited for that game and went with her.
"But Caitlyn is definitely an outstanding prospect and deserved to be in the camp on her performances and was vying for a spot in that 23 but just unfortunately missed out."
Halse was one of 11 uncapped players chosen for the initial 32-player squad for the Wallaroos first Test match of 2023.
For the record the Wallaroos sent their retiring skipper Shannon Parry off on a perfect note with their victory over Fijiana at Allianz Stadium.
Tregonning was happy to win but felt the team could have scored more points.
"I think we left a few points out there, but overall, we're pretty impressed with how the girls played," he said.
"There were a few execution errors as well but anytime you can get away with a Test match win and put a performance like that, showed some good quality rugby."
Tregonning said while the last squad was young and he had one eye on the future, the best available players in the Super W competition were selected.
"Obviously within the overall squad of 32 girls that we had, there was 11 new girls in there, but one of the debutants Jasmin Huriwai is actually a little bit older as well, but she was one of the better players throughout Super W," he said.
"it was more based on performance rather than age and looking to build towards the future but definitely the future is looking pretty good with some of these new girls that have come in, their skills sets are really positive."
The Wallaroos are next in action on June 29 when they play a Pacific Fours Series fixture against the New Zealand Black Ferns at Kaya Stadium.
"That's going to be another tough ask," Tregonning said.
"Then from that game we fly over to Canada to play USA and Canada over there to finish off the Pacific Fours tournament
"The first game against New Zealand is part of that tournament as well."
The coach added it was good to see more young players stepping up and increasing the talent pool.
"It's great there's more and more young girls picking up our game at a young age and being able to continue it through," he said.
"Previously some girls would play up until they were 12 and then not have a competition to play. There was nothing around for them but now there's more competitions around for girls in particular.
"Sevens has a major impact on that as well, which is awesome.
"The success of our Australian girls Sevens' team gets some girls into the game, and playing Sevens comps and that at schools.
"I was fortunate to be able to do that during my time at TIGS, being able to get the girls as well as the boys playing.
"But there are competitions now for girls so they can continue to play throughout that development time rather than being lost to the game.
"With that just comes that really good skills set as they've grown up playing year in year out on a regular basis."
