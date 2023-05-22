The train system is shambolic. An interim report says so. Gasp.

The rise and rise of emojis as a preferred method of communication is not limited to "the young folk" on their phones.
Consider the interim report on train services released today.
Whether you regularly commute or occasionally ride the train network, the shambolic state of affairs is not actually a secret.
So when the review declared the state's rail network to have been considered "fragile" for five years it came as little surprise.
In fact, insert eye roll emoji.
Without actually using the words "basket case", Transport Minister Jo Haylen did say: "It's not in the imagination of the travelling public that the trains have been getting worse. This data proves it."
Insert non-sweary exclamation in here.
There's more bad news in the interim report and you can read about it here.
But wait, there's good news, too: the government will accept all 12 recommendations from this interim report.
The final report will be released on October 31, so there's months of fun to fine-tune your emoji game.
Today the NSW treasurer announced that shared equity - a housing scheme where eligible people buy homes in partnership with government - must be a part of NSW's future.
The $780 million housing affordability scheme offers frontline workers and "older singles" a path into the housing market by having the state government take a stake of up to 40 per cent in the property.
An expansion to include domestic violence survivors to either retain their home or buy a new one was announced on Sunday.
We're digging into how this has been accepted across the Illawarra right now.
Meanwhile, at the other end of the property scale ... the sale of a Hamptons-style home at Shell Cove has smashed the previous residential sale price record for the suburb - by more than $2 million.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
