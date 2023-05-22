Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

The train system is shambolic. An interim report says so. Gasp.

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated May 22 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The train system is shambolic. An interim report says so. Gasp.
The train system is shambolic. An interim report says so. Gasp.

The rise and rise of emojis as a preferred method of communication is not limited to "the young folk" on their phones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.