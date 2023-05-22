Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Hollywood actress Rita Ora drops into Back Forest's Two Figs Winery

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated May 22 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
American actress Rita Ora enjoyed an impromptu wine tasting with her family at the Two Figs Winery in Back Forest on Sunday. She's pictured with Two Figs cellar door manager Robbie Gillespie. Picture supplied.
American actress Rita Ora enjoyed an impromptu wine tasting with her family at the Two Figs Winery in Back Forest on Sunday. She's pictured with Two Figs cellar door manager Robbie Gillespie. Picture supplied.

Celebrity A-lister Rita Ora and her family stopped people in their tracks at Berry's Two Figs Winey over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.