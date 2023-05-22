The grassed area at North Wollongong's Stuart Park has been chewed up by a vandal hoon, behaviour the city's mayor has labelled as "idiotic".
Wollongong City Council says deep grooves have been left in the area to the northwest of the playground as the result of someone apparently doing laps in a vehicle on Sunday night or Monday morning.
The incident has been reported to police.
"This is just wanton destruction of a space that is important to so many people in our community for a whole range of reasons,'' Wollongong lord mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"It's just so disappointing to see the level of damage inflicted by some reckless and idiotic behaviour on the park."
Cr Bradbery said someone must know who was responsible and urged them to come forward.
Council staff will begin work to remediate the damaged area on Tuesday by flattening out the grooves in the grass and filling the area with topsoil.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.