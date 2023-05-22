People and pets have been warned to stay out of Coomaditchie Lagoon in Port Kembla due to a potentially toxic algal bloom.
Recent weather conditions have caused the growth of the blue-green algae and warning signs will soon be erected, Wollongong City Council said.
"Those who visit this much-loved area, including pets, are advised to avoid contact with the water for the time being," council said in its alert.
"While it's not possible to predict how long the algal bloom will remain at high levels for, the signage will remain in place until it has reduced to a safe level."
Although commonly referred to as blue-green algae, cyanobacteria are actually photosynthetic bacteria that live in water, Water NSW said.
"While most algae are harmless, some types of cyanobacteria are not," the water board said.
"Cyanobacteria can produce toxins that can pose risk to livestock and cause public health issues for humans.
"Blue-green algal blooms can cause waters to be unsafe for recreation in both freshwater and marine water environments."
Cyanobacteria can reproduce quickly in favourable conditions, where there is abundant sunlight, still or slow-flowing water, and sufficient levels of nutrients, especially nitrogen and phosphorus.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
