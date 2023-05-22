Illawarra Mercury
Community batteries to be installed in Dapto, Warrawong

Updated May 23 2023 - 11:51am, first published 8:30am
Dapto and Warrawong residents will be able to tap into renewable energy and have cheaper electricity bills, with community batteries to be installed in the area.

