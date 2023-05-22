Dapto and Warrawong residents will be able to tap into renewable energy and have cheaper electricity bills, with community batteries to be installed in the area.
The batteries were a Labor election promise for the region, but the date they will be installed is yet-to-be-announced.
Community batteries enable households without solar panels to reap the benefits of renewable energy, while reducing emissions and easing pressure on the grid by absorbing excess solar generated electricity.
The initiative will lower household electricity bills, reduce emissions and deliver reliable renewable energy for local residents, Labor said on Tuesday.
"This is a great win for people in Warrawong, a community of around 500 households with some of the most vulnerable people in our region, who are now set to benefit from the Labor government's investment in community batteries," Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes said.
Around 2500 households in Dapto and 500 in Warrawong have rooftop solar but none have a battery. That disparity was part of the reason those two suburbs were chosen to benefit from a $200 million nationwide program.
"We look at a range of factors - community interest, where people have expressed an interest to their local member or candidate," Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen told the Illawarra Mercury in May 2022.
Whitlam MP Stephen Jones said the community batteries were a step in the right, renewable, direction.
"The commitment of community batteries to the Illawarra will benefit not just the community but also the environment and is a step in the right direction for supporting those in the community who need it most," he said.
Funding for a 720 kilowatt hour battery in Warrawong and a 1040 kilowatt hour battery in Dapto is part of the government's Community Batteries program, investing $200 million to install 400 community batteries across the country.
Endeavour Energy will receive $1 million in the first round of grant funding from the Albanese Government to install the community batteries.
Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said renewable energy is the cheapest form of energy.
"[It's] ensuring Australians can have access to it is a priority for the Government, guaranteeing we can take advantage of Australia's abundant solar energy and save on power bills," he said.
