He's already regarded as Gerringong's greatest, and Mick Cronin has now been recognised as a legend of NSW Rugby League.
Cronin on Monday night was among five men inducted into the NSWRL's Hall of Fame, alongside former Blues State of Origin rake Danny Buderus and rugby league immortals Dally Messenger, Frank Burge and Dave Brown.
The Hall of Fame now features 29 players, with the eligibility determined by a selection panel including NSW greats Ian Schubert and Bob McCarthy, rugby league historian David Middleton and rugby league journalist Andrew Webster. To qualify, the player must have represented his state in 10 games or more, or captained NSW; they must have played for Australia; and must have been retired for at least five seasons.
Cronin played 216 games for his beloved Parramatta between 1977 and 1986, booting the Eels to their last premiership. The crafty centre played in four grand final-winning teams in the blue and gold, scoring 1971 points for the club.
The Gerringong product also represented his state on 25 occasions and played 33 Tests for Australia.
Cronin, Buderus, Messenger, Burge and Brown were inducted into the NSWRL Hall of Fame at Monday's True Blues dinner.
"The True Blues dinner is a wonderful event which provides us with an opportunity to acknowledge the tremendous contribution that has been made to the state by players who have pulled on the sky blue jumper," NSWRL chief executive David Trodden said.
"It is always heartening to see so many great players rubbing shoulders together on the night and recall the great times they had playing for NSW and building a legacy."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.