A long vacant block of land on the western edge of the Wollongong CBD could be the site of an eight-storey apartment building.
A development application has been lodged with Wollongong City Council for the apartment block on Crown Street land that has sat vacant for more than 15 years.
The vacant block is next to the Telstra office block just east of the Railway Parade intersection. The proposed development will also see the demolition of the two-storey building next to the vacant land.
A previous application was lodged in late 2021 but was withdrawn after council staff raised concerns about insufficient justification for why it did not comply with building height and separation requirements.
This is a revised proposal submitted after further discussions with council staff.
It is 3.3 metres below the allowable height limit for the site and changes have been made to the side-facing aspects of the development.
"To the shared side boundaries there are no windows or openings proposed, as not to limit the future development potential of the neighbouring sites," the statement of environmental effects said.
The eight-storey complex will include 47 apartments, basement parking for 57 cars and retail space on the ground floor.
The apartment breakdown will be eight one-bedroom units, 33 with two bedrooms and six three bed units.
With two frontages, the car park access will be via Waters Place at the rear.
"The proposed development will have an overall positive social, economic and environmental impact on the existing area and local community by facilitating the delivery of new high quality housing," the statement of environmental effects said.
In terms of the extra traffic generated by the apartment complex, a traffic study claimed the volume should be offset "by the volume of traffic which could reasonably be expected to be generated by the existing uses of the site" - even though the bulk of the site is vacant land.
That study claimed the initial traffic calculations that saw an increase in the morning peak of 27 vehicles and 16 in the evening should be reduced to 20 and 11 vehicles respectively.
The development application is on public exhibition until June 5.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
