Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Long-vacant block on Crown Street could house an apartment complex

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 23 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of an eight-storey apartment block proposed for the western edge of the Wollongong CBD, which now includes a vacant block (inset).
An artist's impression of an eight-storey apartment block proposed for the western edge of the Wollongong CBD, which now includes a vacant block (inset).

A long vacant block of land on the western edge of the Wollongong CBD could be the site of an eight-storey apartment building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.