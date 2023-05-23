Jury delivers verdict in Windang gunman trial

The high-profile trial of a gunman who took two hostages inside of a Windang dive shop after firing bullets into the air has come to a close, after a Supreme Court justice has confirmed he will be dealt with under mental health legislation.
A jury was directed to find Simon William Fleming not guilty of committing a terrorist act due to being mentally impaired when he stalked through Windang with two guns slung over his shoulders in November 2021.
The verdict was formally returned by the jury foreperson in the trial's fourth week on Tuesday, finding Fleming not criminally responsible for his actions, as he sat in the dock of Parramatta trial court.
Last week, the Crown conceded Fleming, 41, was affected by mental illness after forensic psychiatrist Dr Adam Martin gave evidence that Fleming's actions were "very closely associated" with a schizo-effective disorder.
The court heard Dr Martin was comprehensively briefed with material including Fleming's history with mental illness.
"Mr Fleming was in fact, mentally ill at the time of the acts charged against him," Justice Helen Wilson told the jury on Tuesday, May 14.
On Monday, the Crown said there was "insufficient evidence" left to prove Fleming committed a terrorist act.
"That's the fairest thing thing I've seen the Crown do in the course of these proceedings," Justice Wilson said.
In opening submissions, defence barrister Leah Rowan argued Fleming had no understanding of what he was doing when he set off towards Windang Rd dressed head-to-toe in black on the morning of November 28, 2021.
The court heard evidence from several witnesses who saw Fleming spray bullets into the air and at their cars, with one man saying he was "terrified" for his life.
Fleming then walked into Windang Dive and Spearfishing, and allegedly said "I'm a terrorist" before he took owner Keith Woods and employee Neil Hay hostage.
"The second thing he said to me was 'I have a bomb'," Mr Woods said in witness stand.
Mr Woods managed to get outside while Fleming barricaded himself and Mr Hay in the shop during an hour-long standoff with police.
Fleming eventually surrendered. No one was harmed during the incident.
The Crown alleged Fleming was motivated by right-wing extremist ideologies set out in a memoir and as well as a manifesto he penned, titled 'The Fuse'.
Disturbing details of the manifesto were laid bare in the trial's first week, in which Fleming railed against migrants, transgender people, Chinese people and left-wing Marxists. He claimed he wanted to fire a "warning shot" to the government.
Dr Martin last week described the manifesto as a "mad rant" that was a product of pre-existing mental illness.
"In 2008, he had prior treatment in the community ... I think the most likely explanation was that he was mentally ill and vulnerable in getting involved in extremist ideology," Dr Martin said.
In an interview with police following his arrest, Fleming denied telling hostages in the dive shop he was a terrorist.
He told detectives he was withdrawing from anti-psychotic medication, and that he wasn't trying to "hurt anybody", he was "just trying to get people's attention".
Justice Wilson thanked the jury for their service during the trial which was adjourned multiple times last week while legal counsel argued over whether Fleming fell under the defence of mental impairment.
"You may have found this an unusual trial, there's been some stops and pauses ... and it doesn't usually happen that way," Justice Wilson said.
"There is no dispute [Fleming] was seriously psychologically ill on that day."
Fleming was acquitted of his main terrorist charge and the matter will return to the NSW Supreme Court on May 31 for mention, to allow time for a report to be obtained.
He will remain remanded in the justice forensic hospital while he awaits an order under the mental health legislation.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
