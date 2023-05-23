Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra psychologist Belinda Drysdale has registration cancelled

By Natalie Croxon
May 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Belinda Drysdale. Picture from LinkedIn.
Belinda Drysdale. Picture from LinkedIn.

An Illawarra psychologist has been struck off and banned from providing healthcare for 18 months after she was found guilty of engaging in improper or unethical conduct, including working without child protection checks in place.

