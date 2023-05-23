An Illawarra psychologist has been struck off and banned from providing healthcare for 18 months after she was found guilty of engaging in improper or unethical conduct, including working without child protection checks in place.
The Health Care Complaints Commission brought five complaints against Belinda Joy Drysdale, including allegations she was guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct and professional misconduct, had an impairment that affected her ability to practise psychology, and lacked the mental capacity to practise as a psychologist.
The HCCC submitted that Ms Drysdale had failed to comply with three sets of conditions the Psychology Council of NSW imposed on her registration after an initial 2016 review found her skills were "significantly lacking".
These conditions included attending supervision meetings, submitting supervision reports, undertaking a course in cognitive behaviour therapy, undergoing professional performance assessment, submitting a case treatment plan and notifying the council of a change in her place of practice - all of which the HCCC alleged Ms Drysdale had not done.
The NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal found these allegations were proven.
NCAT also found Ms Drysdale did not have professional indemnity insurance between January 2017 and September 2021, as legally required.
She also lied to the Psychology Council on five occasions when, in annual registration renewal applications, she claimed she did have this insurance.
Ms Drysdale practised psychology from 2007 to 2021 and treated children, but she did not have a Working with Children Check, NCAT found.
NCAT determined that Ms Drysdale's conduct in failing to comply with the Psychology Council's conditions placed patients at risk, and her failure to obtain a Working with Children Check "shows a disregard for child safety".
The tribunal also accepted, on expert psychiatric advice, that Ms Drysdale did suffer an impairment, the result of major depression and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
It also ruled that she lacked the mental capacity to practise as a psychologist, noting the expert evidence regarding her impairment and the negative outcomes of two performance assessments.
Ms Drysdale did not appear at the hearing but in a statement to NCAT she said that she had been effectively a single parent to three children with their own challenges, and described psychological treatment she had undertaken.
She criticised the process she had gone through with the Psychology Council, Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency and the HCCC, and alleged there had been a disregard for her medical conditions and other stressors.
Ms Drysdale described psychology as a career she had "always loved and been passionate about".
NCAT ruled that Ms Drysdale's registration should be cancelled for 18 months but said there was "no suggestion that the respondent is incompetent in her work; rather, the issues relate to regulatory compliance".
In that 18 months, the tribunal said, Ms Drysdale had the opportunity to demonstrate how she would overcome her impairment and deficiencies.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
