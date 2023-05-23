Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra Blue Stars ramp up preparations for winter track and field series

By Valmai Loomes
May 23 2023 - 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kembla Joggers' top masters distance runner, Karen Blay talks over her chances at the masters awards and presentation luncheon with Blue Stars sprinter Gianna Mogentale. Picture - IBS
Kembla Joggers' top masters distance runner, Karen Blay talks over her chances at the masters awards and presentation luncheon with Blue Stars sprinter Gianna Mogentale. Picture - IBS

Cross country is under way, which is conducted by Illawarra Blue Stars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.