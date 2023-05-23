Cross country is under way, which is conducted by Illawarra Blue Stars.
With two rounds already conducted, the club will now head back to the track with the first round of the winter track and field series. These track and field meets are held by the club every fourth Sunday of each month and, conducted in May, June, July and August, this event is popular among all ages from under eights right through to masters athletes.
Open to all athletes, the club conducts events to cater for anyone thinking of joining athletics, athletes travelling overseas to competition and athletes preparing for school carnivals.
May's event will be held this Sunday, with the first event to commence at 10.30am. Athletes are urged to be at Kerryn McCann Athletic Centre by 10am to warm up. There is no competition fee is, but an entry fee into Beaton Park can be paid at the leisure centre, giving you access to the track.
The following events will be conducted: 60 metres all ages, male and female (10.30am); 150m all ages, male and female (11.15pm); walk all ages, male and female (noon); 2x1km relay, all ages (12.15pm).
Field events will also be conducted in between track with shot and long jump for all ages and an additional javelin for under 16s, under 18s, under 20s, open and masters athletes. Officials are urged to support this event in winter to allow IBS athletes and all others the opportunity of competing in winter to gain that extra competition and training.
In other news, the masters awards luncheon was held on Sunday. This time, IBS members - along with Kembla Joggers and Athletics Wollongong members - were nominated against class fields of both track and field, but failed to bring home the honours. The categories were hotly contested and on many occasions, winners were ranked or placed in world title events.
It was great to see the masters association acknowledge the club's masters athletes, something they have been doing for some time now. Awards are calculated on calendar year, so does not include the 2023 state or Australian titles, but previous titles in 2022.
Attention now turns to the Blue Stars awards and presentation evening this Saturday at Dapto Leagues Club in the Sinclair room, commencing at 6.30pm. Many awards will be presented including acknowledgement of the club's officials, national reps, and yearly and divisional point-score winners and runner-ups for the 2022/23 season.
This year, the special awards have been hard to select, but all athletes within the club are eligible for these awards. A light supper will be served and all members are urged to attend and support their fellow club members.
All special awards are not known until the night and speculation on who takes some of the major awards is being calculated by our members.
Who will it be? Come along and find out. Some of the IBS athletes will attend the presentation evening and then head to Balmoral Burn on Sunday.
The event is Sydney's steepest run and tests out the best athletes around. It is a 420-metre incline and it is is a great run, with proceeds going to charity.
IBS wish their athletes the very best in this run.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.