After Bulli recently handed them the heaviest defeat of their Illawarra Premier League campaign, Helensburgh will be seeking revenge when the sides face off in a Bampton Cup encounter on Wednesday night.
The Bampton is the biggest men's knockout Cup competition in the region and features sides from the Premier League, District League and Community League.
Bulli and Helensburgh met in an IPL clash just a week-and-a-half ago, with captain Ben McDonald running riot as the Balls Paddock club claimed an emphatic 5-0 victory.
McDonald found the back of the net four times - while Sam Adnum also scored a goal - as Bulli proved far too strong at Rex Jackson Oval.
It was a harsh day at the office for the Thistle, but coach Andy Paine hopes that his troops learned a lot as they prepare to meet for a mid-week Cup clash at Balls Paddock.
"It should be a tough battle, especially after what happened last time we played them. They're always a hard team to play against and they really did a number on us last time, so it's a pretty good chance for us to have another go at them and improve at the least," Paine said.
"The scoreline was totally valid. It could have even been more, so it was a bit of a shock for us because for the most part, we really haven't been blown out by anyone all year. But just the way they play football, they've very well drilled and probably play from the back better than anyone else. And as a unit, we didn't get our forward press right and they really picked up apart.
"We made improvements on it on Saturday, and we'll try put them in place again on Wednesday night."
However, the job has been made more difficult, with the Thistle managing some injury issues.
"We'll rotate the squad a lot and see if we can rest a lot of players and get some young guys in there," Paine said.
"It's been very hard to get the same group on the field week in, week out. But we'll use the match as an opportunity to try things out. We'll obviously go there and try to win, we're in the first-grade business. But we're just looking for improvements from the last time we played them at this stage."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
