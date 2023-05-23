Illawarra Mercury
Helensburgh aim to flip the script against Premier League rivals Bulli

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
May 23 2023 - 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helensburgh's Caleb Browne runs the ball forward during a recent IPL game. Picture by Anna Warr
Helensburgh's Caleb Browne runs the ball forward during a recent IPL game. Picture by Anna Warr

After Bulli recently handed them the heaviest defeat of their Illawarra Premier League campaign, Helensburgh will be seeking revenge when the sides face off in a Bampton Cup encounter on Wednesday night.

