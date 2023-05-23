Illawarra Mercury
Dragons feeding off coach Ryan Carr's passion says Josh Kerr

St George Illawarra enforcer Josh Kerr is confident the Dragons can go on a winning run following their last-start thrilling win over the Roosters. Picture by Adam McLean
Now that the "weight has lifted off their chests" following the Dragons thrilling win over the Roosters, Josh Kerr feels confident St George Illawarra can go on a long winning run.

