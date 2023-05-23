Now that the "weight has lifted off their chests" following the Dragons thrilling win over the Roosters, Josh Kerr feels confident St George Illawarra can go on a long winning run.
"The feeling that we got and the confidence that we got from that game, I just feel like we are going to go on a mad run," the Dragons prop said.
"I just can't wait to get back playing again because after a win you don't even feel sore, you just feel awesome.
"That passion and love for rugby league was there again........ I'm so excited to play again this week, I can't wait for it."
Coincidentally Kerr and his Dragons team-mates take on the Dolphins, the club Kerr will play for next year.
The Dragons head into the Thursday night fixture without injured forward Blake Lawrie and captain Ben Hunt, who is in Queensland's State of Origin team.
Dolphins players Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Tom Gilbert are also in the Queensland side and will miss the Dolphin Stadium clash.
Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett will also be without the suspended Felise Kaufuci.
Glad to be playing in front of his family and friends in Queensland, Kerr said the focus was on following the advice of interim coach Ryan Carr and out-competing the Dolphins to give themselves the best chance of winning.
"Carry was pretty adamant we just focus on week to week now and I think all the boys' focuses is on today, and winning this session and then we win captain's run and then we will win on Thursday night," Kerr said.
"We are just trying to take it week by week and game by game.
"I know the game is in my home town and my family is going to come and watch but I don;t want to think about it too much in that aspect.
"I'm just excited after the win we had on the weekend. I feel like we are going to start kicking off now.
"That's where my focus is and it doesn't matter what team is in front of us, my focus is just making sure we win this week and at the end of the day we get the win over the Dolphins."
Kerr also touched on the effect Carr has had on the Dragons, saying the players loved the passion the rookie coach showed after the club's win over the Roosters.
"He is like that always. He is a very passionate guy. It's great to see that he doesn't contain those emotions because at the end of the day, they're all humans too, the coaches," he said.
"We love the simplicity that he brings around the team. He is very straight up, straight forward, just tells you exactly what you want, how to do it and I feel like the boys responded really well to that, given the week that we'd already had.
"It's great to have him in there because he is a bit of a rugby league addict, he always looks like he wants more and more rugby league and it is great to have someone like that in charge at the moment.
"We all feed off that passion, we all love rugby league and it is just good to know that he is human just like us too, and shows how much he wants to win.
"The Dolphins game is super important for us.
"We can't focus on the ladder and how far away it seems we are. We just need to start winning. We're not that far away, it's a close competition, it's in our hands."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
