Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Clocking Off List

Cooma taser incident: nurse says police should never have been called

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 23 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Keiraville nurse who worked in nursing homes for 15 years and specialising in dementia said the police should never have been called to deal with 95-year-old Clare Nowland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.