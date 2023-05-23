A Keiraville nurse who worked in nursing homes for 15 years and specialising in dementia said the police should never have been called to deal with 95-year-old Clare Nowland.
Ms Nowland, who suffers from dementia, was tasered by police after they attended her Cooma nursing home where they found her armed with a steak knife she had gotten from the kitchen.
Ms Nowland is now in hospital receiving end of care treatment, while the senior constable who fired the taser has been suspended on full pay.
Keiraville's Tara-Rochelle Low is a registered nurse and clinical nurse educator who worked in regional and remote health for 15 years - including "a lot" of nursing homes.
Ms Low said the situation at Cooma should never have escalated to the point police were called.
"Everyone is blaming the police, but it should never have gotten to that stage," Ms Low said.
"I called the police once in my career. The only time I called the police was when someone absconded. They got out of the nursing home and took off to go feed the cows and we couldn't find him."
Ms Low said each nursing home resident had a care plan, which included details of who to call if something went wrong. Usually the first call is to family members, who can come to deal with the issue.
"I would never have called the police," Ms Low said.
"I would have moved all the residents from the area that she was in, and all the staff except for myself and one other staff member and got them to get the daughter on the phone before calling the police," she said.
She also questioned how Ms Nowland got hold of the steak knife
"In any nursing home that I've worked in no-one could pick up a knife, let alone be allowed in the kitchen," she said.
"The kitchen's generally locked. The knives are generally locked up and people would be supervised so I have no idea how a woman got a knife."
In general, Ms Low said it was difficult to attract registered nurses to nursing homes because the pay was so low.
"You go to TAFE for two years and uni for two years, you walk out as a registered nurse and you get $26 an hour," she said.
"That is disgusting. I would be responsible for 450 people on the night shift and I was a registered nurse in charge. I was the only registered nurse and I had a carer who's done a six or eight-week course at TAFE and I was expected to do that for $26 an hour.
"The money is awful and that's one of the reasons you're not getting good nurses, because they know that they can get so much more money elsewhere."
Meanwhile, the NSW government is set to block a call from Kiama MP Gareth Ward to set up an inquiry into police handling of those with a disability or dementia.
The rejection follows on from the Minns' government's previously stated aim to avoid dealing with Mr Ward ever since the new parliament first sat - including refusing to answer questions from him on the floor of parliament.
Mr Ward - a former Disability Services Minister and who has a disability himself - wanted to see an inquiry set up to examine the training police and other first responders get in terms of managing people with dementia or a disability," Mr Ward said.
"I want to make it clear this isn't a witch hunt into the NSW Police's handling of last week's incident - they have their own investigation underway, and I respect that," Mr Ward said.
"This inquiry should review if police and our frontline emergency services across the state have access to adequate training to do their job and keep society's most vulnerable safe.
"I'm urging the Premier to support this inquiry and set aside his differences by working with me to find solutions that strengthen education around those living with a disability or dementia."
Those differences seem unlikely to be set aside, with the government set to oppose Mr Ward's push for an inquiry.
Mr Ward said he hoped the government would not "politicise" such an issue, or reject it simply because it was his idea.
"It would be very sad if the government did that," he said.
"I don't think I'd be angry, I'd just be disappointed if they were to go down that course because of politics. I've seen them treat me pretty badly already and I think the public have a very strong reaction to that treatment.
"I think if they continue with that treatment I think it reflects entirely on them."
Premier Minns office was contacted for comment.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
