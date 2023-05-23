Jayden Sullivan is ready to put his stamp on the Dragons in the absence of skipper Ben Hunt, with the 21-year-old set to wear his preferred jumper for the first time this season in Thursday's clash with the Dolphins.
An automatic selection for Queensland, Hunt headed straight into Maroons camp on Monday, leaving the Dragons to face the NRL newbies without their skipper this week.
It will see Sullivan don the jumper he's long been tipped to make his own in the long term, a fortnight after being controversially benched by now sacked coach Anthony Griffin in his only previous start at halfback this year.
Sullivan shared dummy-half duties with recalled Jacob Liddle from the bench last week, but interim coach Ryan Carr made a firm call the moment Hunt received his expected call-up.
"Carry told me pretty much straight away as soon as we found out Dozer was playing Origin that it was gonna be the starting halfback for the against the Dolphins," Sullivan said.
"I look at it as an opportunity to start. I started at five-eighth a few times at the start of the year and five-eighth and halfback, I feel like they're two completely different positions.
"The seven's main focus is just to guide the team around. Whoever's in your team, that's the seven's job. I'm really looking forward to coming to that task, hopefully doing the job well, and getting the boys a win."
Sullivan played the Dragons first three games of the season at five-eighth while Talatau Amone was subject to the NRL no-fault stand-down. Amone's recall, and a minor shoulder injury, saw Sullivan drop out of the side for a month before returning for his side's Magic Round clash with the Tigers.
The return saw Hunt make an in-game shift to dummy-half, with Sullivan coming on in the halves and grabbing two solo tries in a close defeat. It earned him a start at halfback against the Cowboys a week later, though he was kept on the bench for the remainder of the game after a first-half sin-binning.
It was a baffling call in what proved Griffin's final game in charge. While he cut a dejected figure on the bench as the match played out, the Wests Devils product said it was a purely a reaction to the result and not anger at the coaching staff, or Griffin, who was given his marching orders days later.
"It wasn't at any of the coaching staff," Sullivan said.
"I just felt upset because I just wanted to help the team. [The Cowboys] knocked it on in the lead up and then I get sin-binned. When I went off the field it did change the game a little bit and that's when Cowboys started to run away with the game and made it hard for us to claw it back.
"I just wanted to make it up for the team and I felt like I couldn't do that sitting on the bench. That's probably why I was so upset, but the NRL's a roller coaster. The week before I scored two tries and we still lost, that's footy.
"I was very open about [the fact] Hook and I probably didn't have the best relationship, but when I found out the news that was not going to be our coach anymore, I gave him a few days and messaged him and said 'I just want to thank you for everything you've done'.
"I wish him all the best. I actually went through [a coach sacking] in my first year when Mary (Paul McGregor) was the coach and unfortunately, that's just footy."
While he'll wear the No. 7 this week, there'll be plenty of keen eyes watching how he's utilised by Carr for the remainder of the season.
Sullivan's made no secret of his desire to wear the No. 7 long-term, with his management requesting a release from his Dragons deal at the end of last year amid interest from the Bulldogs.
It came after Hunt re-signed with the club until the end of 2025, though the Dragons skipper is now in the crosshairs of a number of rival clubs amid whispers that Griffin's sacking could see him seek a departure from the Dragons.
The call on whether the club holds him to it, or lets him explore other options, will likely rest with coach-in-waiting Jason Ryles should he get the head coaching gig as he's widely tipped to.
For his part, Sullivan says he hasn't had any long-term discussions with Carr over what his role will be for the remainder of season.
"We're just going one by one, that's our main motto now that Carry's stepped in," Sullivan said.
"That's what he's been driving since day one. After the Townsville trip, we didn't come back in until the Tuesday, and he called me that Monday night and just said 'come in with a fresh face, just brush everything that's happened and we'll just get in and knuckle down'.
"I came in on the Tuesday and he spoke to me and said 'I'm going to put you on the bench this week' and I said 'yeah sweet'. I'll do whatever's needed for the team and Dozer (Hunt) will do the same for the team as well.
"My job is to play footy and that's something that we all want to do. I'm not too fussed, I'm a 21-year-old kid playing NRL so my life's good.
"I think it's just having confidence in my body's the big thing. It's been a, been a long struggle to get my body right but I feel like this is the fittest I've been and the best shape I've been in.
"With everything that's gone on in the past, I feel like that's all behind me. Footy's is good, my body's good, life's good. I just want to do my job and get the team up."
The Dragons side named on Tuesday will see Sullivan partner Amone in the halves for just the third time as a starting pair, with veteran lock Jack de Belin named as skipper in Hunt's absence.
Blake Lawrie (hand) and Jaydn Su'A (hamstring) are unavailable, with Michael Molo promoted to start alongside brother Francis in the front row, while Jack Bird returns in the back row after he was a late withdrawal from the win voer the Roosters.
Moses Mbye has also been recalled on the interchange bench where he's expected to share dummy-half duties with Liddle, who's been retained in the No. 9.
