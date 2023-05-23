Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Thirroul fire station may close some days, but not forever bosses say

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated May 23 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire Brigade Employees Union delegates James Lavery and Andrew Clark at the Thirroul station, which may have to close some days. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.
Fire Brigade Employees Union delegates James Lavery and Andrew Clark at the Thirroul station, which may have to close some days. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.

Fire and Rescue NSW insists Thirroul Fire Station is not closing permanently, after signs have sprung up at some local stations urging the public to help "save" the facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.