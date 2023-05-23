Thirroul fire station may close some days, but not forever bosses say

Fire and Rescue NSW insists Thirroul Fire Station is not closing permanently, after signs have sprung up at some local stations urging the public to help "save" the facility.
Instead the station may be "temporarily unavailable" for days at a time when staffing is short.
The fire brigade union says a temporary closure means the same problem for nearby residents - there's not a firefighting service available if they need it.
The issue is the "TOL-ing" system - which will cover Thirroul and Helensburgh - where stations are "taken offline" when the number of available "retained" staff falls below four.
Retained staff are on call, and stay within a short distance of the truck, but don't stay at the station for a whole shift.
The Fire Brigade Employees Union said after fire fatalities had doubled in Fire and Rescue NSW jurisdictions since 2016 it was no time to reduce station opening.
"Fire fatalities have doubled in FRNSW jurisdictions since 2016," FBEU secretary Leighton Drury said.
"A report released by the department last month confirms that response times and adequate funding for firefighters is key to protecting the community.
"Station closures are putting the community at risk. This is pure cost cutting. It cannot continue."
NSW Fire and Rescue's area commander for Metro South Craig Brierley said the on-call system had been in place since 2008, and other trucks can cover the area.
"Fire and Rescue NSW is not reducing service delivery to any communities in the Illawarra or across NSW, and Thirroul Fire Station is not closing," he said.
"The practice of taking fire trucks temporarily offline is partly the result of changing demographics, improvements in supporting technology, and a more modern understanding of fire safety and response capability.
"All on-call fire stations in the local firefighting zone recently took part in a recruitment drive to ensure the current high standard of service is maintained over the long term.
"This campaign has included the Helensburgh and Thirroul brigades, which are now in the process of employing additional on-call firefighters."
He said the Thirroul station had now added a drone flying capacity to its arsenal.
"FRNSW acknowledges the changing population in Thirroul and believes our current service delivery model provides a high standard of response to incidents in the local community," he said.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
