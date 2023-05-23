Kidsfest Shellharbour returns with free, low-cost activities for kids

KidsFest is underway around Shellharbour this week with an array of activities for families with children 12 and under.
The festival's aim is to provide access to free or low cost activities with a "focus on creativity, culture and active engagement", according to their website. It's produced by volunteers and community organisations.
Wednesday will see a book launch, story time and outdoor play sessions. Thursday will see a community picnic, story time and bowls.
On Friday the Green Connect Farm at Warrawong will host a mutlicultural farm day.
Saturday will see plenty of entertainment at the Shell Cove Marina in the morning before moving the party to Killalea in the afternoon - including reconciliation events with Gumaraa.
Nearly all events listed are free.
*To register for activities, find details at: https://kidsfestshellharbour.com.au/
9.30am-11.30am - Park and Play, Dawes Park, Junction Road at Barrack Heights. Free outdoor play activity sessions.
10.30am-11.45am - Early years book launch, Imaginarium, Wentworth Street Shellharbour Village. Readings of Flossie and the Devine Pumpkin Vine with the author, while children can plant their own pumpkin plant.
11am-11.30am - National Simultaneous Storytime, Shellharbour City Libraries. Readings of the Speedy Sloth by Rebecca Young. Children can enjoy songs, theatre, dancing and craft.
10am-12pm - C4C Community Picnic, Shellharbour Civic Centre. Nature activities, face painting, art and craft, transition to school activities, reading, games, music making.
11am-11.30am - Story Time, Shellharbour City Library. Best suited to ages 2 to 5.
12.30pm-2.30pm - Bring a Buddy Bowling Day, Warilla Bowling Club. An introduction to the game of bowls.
10am-2pm - Multicultural Farm Day, Green Connect, Anna Avenue in Warrawong. Multicultural food sharing, storytelling, seed planting, art, craft, music.
9.30am-12.30pm - KidsFest at the Marina, Shell Cove Town Centre. Book launch, discovery trail, story telling, music and circus.
12pm-4.30pm - KidsFest Finale at Killalea. Loose parts play with Junkyard Rascals, music making with Mark the Sax.
12pm-3.30pm - Reconciliation Events with Gumaraa at Killalea. Welcome to country, bush tucker tour, Aboriginal weaving, boomerang throwing, dance workshop. Bookings essential HERE.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.