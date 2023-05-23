Illawarra Mercury
Kidsfest Shellharbour returns with free, low-cost activities for kids

Desiree Savage
Desiree Savage
May 23 2023 - 3:00pm
The Green Connect farm at Warrawong will open their doors on Friday from 10am to 2pm as part of KidsFest. Picture supplied
The Green Connect farm at Warrawong will open their doors on Friday from 10am to 2pm as part of KidsFest. Picture supplied

KidsFest is underway around Shellharbour this week with an array of activities for families with children 12 and under.

