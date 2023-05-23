Which came first? COVID or commuter remorse? Editorial

Yeah, yeah. We all know COVID was a game-changer in the workplace.
You only need to examine the job ads on LinkedIn or Seek to see the number of employers now offering up hybrid roles.
The pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns proved to employers that employees could be trusted to work from home.
In fact, in some cases, employees can be more productive when you remove the water cooler conversations, the necessity for niceties and work-hour morning teas.
So, it's no surprise that statistics released by Transport for NSW and interpreted by the Regional Development Agency Illawarra show that the number of people commuting has dropped significantly during COVID and has not rebounded.
Fewer people are travelling by train to Sydney, and 30 per cent fewer are travelling along Picton and Heathcote roads.
We've seen the resulting sociological and economic impact on our housing market.
A deluge of people moving down into the Illawarra from Sydney because they no longer need to commute five days a week.
The increased prices and scarcity in rentals. The propensity for all new builds to have an office or work nook.
On the other hand, across the world, there is an increase in businesses reducing their floor space or getting rid of the office.
Who knows if this evolving status quo will stick?
Last week NAB's chief executive Ross McEwan told his senior staff that they were required to be back in the office five days a week.
Elon Musk called working from home 'morally wrong'.
Whether it sticks or not, reducing the number of people commuting to their day jobs shouldn't be an excuse to pull back on the push for better transport connections for the Illawarra.
And who's to say the poor state of our roads and rail links, and the daily pain of navigating them, isn't in part one of the reasons why so many workers have failed to return to the commute post-COVID.
Would you train it to Sydney five days a week if you had the choice?
No, neither would we.
- Gayle Tomlinson
