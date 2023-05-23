It is the end of an era for a name that was once synonymous with butchers throughout the Illawarra.
About a month ago, Pat Dorahy handed over the keys to Dorahy Meats Unanderra to Brandan McNamara and Ghassan Slewa.
The sale brings to an end nearly 75 years of Dorahy Meats, which at one stage adorned the shopfronts of 22 stores throughout the Illawarra, from Helensburgh to Gerringong, but Mr McNamara said he's picked up a few trade secrets from former owner Pat Dorahy.
"Pat showed us how to use the smoker and it's been going [well] so far," Mr McNamara said, who has previously run butchers in Sydney.
The new owners, who have renamed the store B&G Family Meats, continue to smoke hams and bacon in house and make the sausages by hand as well. While some new flavours are in the fridge, in other areas there are no plans to make any changes.
"We're not here to make a killing, we're here to give everybody good quality meat," Mr McNamara said.
For the past 75 years the Dorahy family have been known as the Illawarra's purveyors of good quality meat. Wollongong City Councillor John Dorahy said the story began in the 1940s when his father Kevin and uncle Vince moved to the Illawarra, and set up their first butcher shop in Warrawong on Cowper Street.
The family business expanded to not only nearly two dozen shopfronts but an abattoir and wholesale distribution business as well.
"I used to work with my father in the school holidays and on weekends and go out on the tractor, feed the sheep and cattle and pigs," he said.
"I got to learn how to handle a knife and how to get the brains out of sheeps' heads and all those gory details.
"I learnt a lot of swear words when I was a young bloke that I wasn't allowed to use at home."
Vince's son Pat eventually took over the Unanderra shop with his wife Eva and their daughter Samantha made it three generations.
While other outlets were sold to new operators and the abattoirs moved out of Wollongong, the Unanderra business continued to survive even as supermarkets gobbled up a greater share of the meat market.
"Quality and customer service are the two prime reasons that butchers are resilient to the change that is happening," John said.
Having hung up the apron and sheathed the blades for the last time, Pat and Eva are off on a well-earned holiday, but Mr McNamara said he expects to see the former proprietor on the other side of the counter too.
The renaming of the Unanderra store brings to an end the Dorahy's name as butchers in the Illawarra, albeit there is one palace that continues the blood line.
"There is one other Dorahy that's still in the meat game and that happens to be my nephew, Joel, who has a shop in Gerringong," John said.
By all reports, JD Meats has continued the Dorahy's service and quality, even if the name isn't above the butcher's stripes.
"The name still lives on a wee bit."
Mr McNamara said he hoped he could continue the Dorahy's legacy.
"I want to make everyone proud and carry on Pat's recipes," he said. "Maybe later on my kids will take it on."
A butcher's three tips for better value meat
With much supermarket meat priced by the unit, and butchers often pricing meat per kilo, Mr McNamara said it is worth comparing the smaller - per kilo - number on both packets to see what gives you the best value for money.
"What's the big price and what's the fine print?"
Oyster blade is a cut of meat from below the shoulder blade that Mr McNamara said is similar in texture and tenderness as the much more famous eye fillet, but at a fraction of the price. The cut can be pan seared like other steak cuts, but can also be used in a braise. Asking a butcher about what might be available is worth a shot.
If you have the time, or pre-planning, cheaper cuts of meat such as osso buco can be slow cooked for a flavourful meal that stands alongside steak or premium mince, without the hefty price tag. Bone in cuts are packed with flavour that can be unlocked over a longer period of time, plus young and old will relish the bone marrow.
Christmas time is when many of us make the largest orders of meat we will make all year, but it doesn't need to be a hit to the bank balance all at once. Mr McNamara is accepting orders now for hams, turkey and other Christmas favourites, and customers can pay them off in instalments for the next six months.
"People struggle around Christmas time. If you slowly pay it off, $20 a week, by the time Christmas rolls around, everything's paid for."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.