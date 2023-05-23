Greyhound therapy program in aged care to expand after successful Illawarra pilot

An aged care provider wants to expand an Australian first animal therapy program with greyhounds following a successful pilot involving Illawarra residents.
Under the Hounds Helping Humans program, greyhounds and their volunteer handlers from Greyhound Rescue have been visiting the HammondCare aged home in Horsley (as well as those in Wahroonga and Darlinghurst) since last June.
A review of the pilot found it strengthened relationships and elevated mood among residents.
"They are so soft. They look at you and they are so nice," Horsley resident Ann Wilcox said.
Greyhound Rescue president Nat Panzarino said the handlers also found the program fulfilling.
"They have enjoyed watching the special connections between the residents and greyhounds grow each week they came to visit. There is genuine excitement when the hounds arrive," she said, adding that the dogs enjoyed it too.
HammondCare and Greyhound Rescue now hope to expand the program to all of HammondCare's 17 residential aged care sites in NSW, and potentially Victoria and South Australia at a later time.
