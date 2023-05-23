Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, chief sports writer MITCH JENNINGS and sports writer JOSH BARTLETT discuss the looming State of Origin series and game-one squads named on Monday.
JENNO: It's that time of year again JB, nothing gets people talking quite like an Origin selection snub. There were some major additions and omissions announced by both coaches on Monday, none bigger than Billy Slater dumping game-three hero from last season Kayln Ponga for Reece Walsh. He made another "tough phone call" to Dane Gagai telling him his run of 22 straight Origins was at an end.
Tough calls - is Queensland's famed 'loyalty' dead?
BARTLETT: It's a fair point, mate. Queensland's ability to back in the incumbent has been undeniable in the past, sticking with players despite their form running into Origin. So I'm shocked by both of Slater's calls to snub Ponga and Gagai. The Newcastle skipper was incredible in game three last year, while there has always been the running joke about Gagai slipping into "Origin mode" whenever he pulls on that Queensland jersey.
It's gone a little under the radar, but I'm also shocked that Storm enforcer Christian Walsh wasn't picked in the 17 - he is tough as nails and is another player that has never let down his state.
So, Jenno. Is it a smart move for Slater to back in the in-form guys like Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Walsh, or will it backfire on them?
JENNO: I agree with the call on Ponga, though it's not one I thought Slater would make. I think Walsh has been the form player of the competition and he made too good a case to ignore. When it comes to Ponga, I think it was less down to form and more down to time on the park. It's been limited this year and, perhaps more concerning, due to head knocks. We saw in that crazy opening to Origin III last year that the arena lends itself to nastier knocks. I think when you throw in the fact he hasn't been playing a lot of fullback and dealing with the huge weekly demands there were just too many asterisks.
As good as the Hammer has been, I'm not sure I'd have made the call on Gagai. As you said, he'd done enough to feel entitled to some loyalty. I think it does point to the Queenslanders mentality. There's no such thing as a free swing in Origin, but having the first game in Adelaide and then the second at Suncorp is pretty close to it for the Maroons.
I think, given those circumstances, there was more pressure on NSW to get its team right from the jump. In that vein, do you think they have?
BARTLETT: I don't want to sound the alarm, but I do have my concerns about this Blues side heading into the series. While Jake Trbjevic ruled himself out ahead of Monday's squad announcement, there are still question marks surrounding his brother Tom, while Josh Addo-Carr has also just had one game back after recovering from a syndesmosis issue. Both are absolute superstars, but there has to be some concern about them getting through the series opener unscathed next Wednesday night.
Brad Fittler has also gained a reputation for having a curly selection or two in him each year, and boy did he deliver in that regard on Monday. The selection of Tevita Pangai Junior in particular seemed to come from nowhere. The Bulldogs wrecking ball has been solid in 2023, but hasn't exactly set the world on fire. And with the likes of Trbojevic and Regan Campbell-Gillard unavailable, I have to wonder if NSW are light on for forward experience heading into game one? On the flip side, I'm fond of the Hudson Young selection and believe he can play a role.
But, speaking of forwards, there was growing talk in the lead-up to Monday that Dragons veteran Jack de Belin could have received an Origin call-up. Do you think that would have been a valid choice, or did Fittler take the safer option by picking his former red v teammate, Tyson Frizell?
JENNO: Mmmm, interesting territory there on de Belin. In short, I think it's just not an argument you can make on form. He's been good for the Dragons, but they're running last. I've been amazed in recent years at how completely Frizell had fallen off the radar. I think his ability to play in the middle and on an edge make him a more attractive bench weapon. Given Freddie looks to be banking on experience, more importantly now that Jake Trbojevic is out, I like Frizell's recall.
You can put me in the TPJ skeptics club. I really don't know about that one JB. Origin has always found a place for those physical, slightly unhinged forwards who walk a bit of a fine line, but I honestly don't think the risk versus reward analysis stacks up these days. While it was once all about toughness and intensity, Origin's defining trait now is simply speed of the contest. Errors and penalties can be so costly, and TPJ's not averse to producing either. I don't think the current game necessarily allows what the Blues brass would like him to bring.
I like the Young selection, and I like the idea of him starting and just grinding for a full 80 minutes.
It might surprise you JB, but I'm not sold on Nicho Hynes at No. 14. For the record, I'd have picked him at five-eighth ahead of Luai, but if selectors didn't want to go that way, I'd have reservations about the interchange with Hynes there. It just seems to be something NSW has gotten wrong time and time again, probably since Craig Wing finished up.
Since then, we've had things like Josh Reynolds getting picked on the bench and not getting on the field, we've had the likes of Dylan Walker and Jamie Buhrer play less than nine minutes. In 2019 Cody Walker, the starting No. 6, got subbed out for Jack Wighton mid-game and Fittler couldn't get him back on.
You can't have a guy there simply as injury cover, he has to have a role to play with or without injury. Origin's too tough to play with 16 men if you're just keeping one up your sleeve for something that may or may not happen.
If you're not going to carry four forwards on the bench, you need a dummy-half option so you can run two hookers like Queensland do with Ben Hunt and Harry Grant.
The Blues haven't gone that way given they've opted for Api Koroisau, which I don't disagree with.
To me, though, Hynes at 14 is an each-way bet, and you know that's not my style JB. What do you think of the juggling act it's going to be?
BARTLETT: I totally agree, Jenno. I think Queensland have given their rivals the blueprint on what can be done with a two-punch rake combination. Yes, they have two of the best hookers in the NRL at their disposal, but I think that Koroisau and Damien Cook could work together in 2023. Cook is arguably in career-best form, while Api has really shown what he can do in the past few weeks at the Tigers.
But if they were dead set on playing just one hooker, I don't really understand why they've leaned towards Koroisau. He has built his career on being an 'impact' player, which was a role that he absolutely nailed at Penrith, as opposed to an 80-minute hooker like a Cook or Cameron Smith. So that selection made little sense to me, especially as Hynes can't really chip in at dummy half. If Koroisau is sidelined during the game, who jumps into that role? Would you turn to Jarome Luai, or do you ask someone like Cam Murray to fill in?
Having said that, Jenno. We're one week out from game one - what's your very early prediction for the series opener?
JENNO: My early tip for the series is Queensland and I think they'll do it by going 2-0 up. Looking across both line-ups, I think Queensland have an edge in the forwards and I think (including the Hunt-Grant dummy-half tandem) the Maroons have a better spine; certainly on form.
The one area I think the Blues do have an ace is its centre pairing. Tommy Turbo was back to his damaging best against the Raiders and Trell Mit is Trell Mit. I actually think both could be more effective as strike players for the Blues than they are at their clubs because they don't have to carry a fullback's heavy workload.
They're in that rare handful of players that, if they have a blinder, there's simply no stopping them. I think that's what the Blues will need from both, but it's the Maroons for me.
While we're throwing predictions around mate, are you taking me on? Blues to win?
BARTLETT: As a proud Blue, I have to back in the boys to get the job done. But boy, I am not confident.
