JENNO: I agree with the call on Ponga, though it's not one I thought Slater would make. I think Walsh has been the form player of the competition and he made too good a case to ignore. When it comes to Ponga, I think it was less down to form and more down to time on the park. It's been limited this year and, perhaps more concerning, due to head knocks. We saw in that crazy opening to Origin III last year that the arena lends itself to nastier knocks. I think when you throw in the fact he hasn't been playing a lot of fullback and dealing with the huge weekly demands there were just too many asterisks.