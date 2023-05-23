Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
The Debate

The Debate: Will NSW, Queensland's State of Origin selection gambles pay off?

Joshua Bartlett
Mitch Jennings
By Joshua Bartlett, and Mitch Jennings
Updated May 23 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights star Kalyn Ponga was a shock omission from Billy Slater's Maroons squad for their State of Origin series opener next Wednesday night in Adelaide. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights star Kalyn Ponga was a shock omission from Billy Slater's Maroons squad for their State of Origin series opener next Wednesday night in Adelaide. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, chief sports writer MITCH JENNINGS and sports writer JOSH BARTLETT discuss the looming State of Origin series and game-one squads named on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.