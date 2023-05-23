Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Finbox heads south to Port Kembla with store on Wentworth Street

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 23 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Kelly in the recently opened Port Kembla outpost of Thirroul surf shop Finbox. Picture by Adam McLean
Chris Kelly in the recently opened Port Kembla outpost of Thirroul surf shop Finbox. Picture by Adam McLean

It seems there's not a week that goes by without a new store opening on the main drag of Port Kembla, Wentworth Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.