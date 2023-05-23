It seems there's not a week that goes by without a new store opening on the main drag of Port Kembla, Wentworth Street.
This past week it was Thirroul surf store-turned-cafe-turned-izakaya Finbox.
Owner Chris Kelly said the once maligned strip was starting to attract a different audience.
"I grew up in Wollongong, born and bred, and Port Kembla and Wentworth Street in particular was always a bit of a no-go zone," he said.
Having grown the retail side of his Thirroul store over the past 12 years, and recently launched Japanese izakaya-style night time dining, plans to expand to Port Kembla weren't front of mind, Mr Kelly said, however it was being contacted by another new entrant that got him interested.
"It wasn't until James from [record store and bottle shop] Yakka reached out," he said. "I'd been following Yakka's journey and that piqued our interest."
A later drive down Wentworth Street convinced Mr Kelly that this was the site of a southern outpost of Finbox.
"This is a beautiful old main street with great shopfronts and so much potential."
Sitting next to Yakka in the former Port Grocer site, Mr Kelly said the new location would be an extension of the Thirroul home-base.
"We want to try and move forward in this space with some fresh brands that we don't have in Thirroul."
Mr Kelly remained tight-lipped on what these brands would be, but said the store would always have surf essentials from board wax to leg ropes, to serve the local community.
"The Port Kembla has got a really strong history of surfing, it's got great surfing beaches, and it's produced a lot of great surfers for the Illawarra, so we're going to try and tap back into the community where we can, first and foremost."
As the store finds its feet in a new community, Finbox has no plans to slow down in Thirroul. With the diner booked out most nights, Mr Kelly said it was proof that there was room to do something a bit different, and stretching what a surf store could be.
"We love the idea of an après surf vibe, where you can come to the town for the day, go surfing, and then overnight there's venues to go to, have a nice and some good times."
