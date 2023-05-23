Of all the lessons we learnt over the past few tumultuous years, no matter what side of the COVID divide you fell, the significance of time was almost overwhelming.
Some days it was as if there was too much time, other days skipped by and almost seemed unworthy of occupying valuable memory on your mental hard drive.
Either way, the presence of time weighed heavily.
And perhaps that's exactly why new data confirms we're spending considerably less time commuting now.
And it hasn't just been a gradual cutting back, it's been a downright slashing - in half if we're looking at train trips on the South Coast line.
Statistics from RDA Illawarra reveal that 16 months after pandemic restrictions were lifted, commuter numbers sit at around 50 per cent of the pre-COVID average.
Change on the roads has not been quite as significant but is still down substantially on those heady pre-COVID day.
Exactly what it means for the future - for the many potentially redundant office spaces, much less our work ethos - is up for discussion. Did someone say four-day week?
If you are one of the people still facing hours commuting, here's a man you might need: Heath Piper.
The DJ-turned-school teacher says he finally has found his calling and is ready to add value to society - by recording your family's spoken history.
"This is the first genuine thing I've put out in the world, that I feel like I'm good at, and that it's actually helping families," he told us.
Family members commission Mr Piper to interview a loved one - be it a mum or dad, or an elderly loved one living their final years. Hey presto, the tales, maybe even the family secrets revealed for posterity.
And you could even listen to it in the car, on the way to work.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
