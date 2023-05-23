Salma Nour's dreams of becoming a NRLW player have become a reality, with the Illawarra Steelers rake inking a fresh contract with the Wests Tigers.
The Tigers announced the signing of four forwards on Tuesday afternoon, which included the recruitment of Nour, who has spent the past few years with the Steelers. Highlights included the Liverpool junior claiming Tarsha Gale player of the year honours in 2022.
The 20-year-old joins the new NRLW club alongside Taylor Osborne, Eliza Siilata and Folau Vaki to compete their 24-player roster, leaving just four development places to be filled.
"I love the look of the team we have assembled and there is a real local flavour to it," Tigers NRLW head coach Brett Kimmorley said.
"We've got a handful of very senior players with NRLW experience, another layer of players who have played in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership, and then there's the next wave of talent coming through.
"It's a really exciting time for the club and I know the players are itching to get stuck into pre-season next week."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
