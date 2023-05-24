The Dragons have taken a significant step towards finalising their 2023 NRLW squad, announcing the signing of New Zealand Rugby Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong on Wednesday morning.
The Auckland native, who played a key role in the Silver Ferns claiming silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and securing gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is set to add serious firepower and invaluable experience to St George Illawarra's backline.
The 28-year-old and her New Zealand teammates also claimed victory at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the Rugby World Cup Sevens that same year.
The Nathan-Wong deal continues a busy signing spree for Red V head coach Jamie Soward and his NRLW coaching staff, headed by Roosters gun Raecene McGregor, ex-Titan Roxy Murdoch-Masila and former Knight Bobbi Law heading to Wollongong.
Conversely, the Dragons have also lost plenty of experience this off-season, with the likes of former captain Kezie Apps (Tigers), Dally M Medallist Emma Tonegato (Sharks) and Jillaroos rake Keeley Davis (Roosters).
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
