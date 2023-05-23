Dragons land Kiwi Rugby Sevens star in major NRLW signing coup

The two-time Olympian picked up a gold medal at the Tokyo Games to do with a silver medal in Rio in 2016 - beaten out for the gold by an Australian side featuring current NRLW stars Emma Tonegato and Evania Pelite.
She also claimed Commonwealth Games bronze last year, to go with Comm Games Gold in 2018, subsequently debuting with the Black Ferns at 15-a-side level last September.
The lightning fast playmaker was granted a release from her NZR contract in order to take up the opportunity.
"I am excited to be jumping across the ditch and joining the NRLW," she said in in NZR statement.
"It will be a great opportunity to grow myself and my game on and off the field in a different sport, team, and environment before hopefully returning to the sevens programme.
"As an athlete I love the challenge and growth that sport offers, so to be able to test myself in a different format and experience a new space to refresh is hugely exciting."
With roster's required to be finalised by the end of this week, the marquee signing is a huge boost for Soward and the Dragons, who have dealt with a mass exodus of incumbent Jillaroos talent since the contracting window opened, headlined by Tonegato, Keeley Davis and Kezie Apps.
Soward and team manager Steve Nielsen have heavily mined rugby union ranks in putting together the Dragons squad, having also signed Waratahs Super W star Margot Vella.
Local products Ella Koster, Bronte Wilson have also been signed by the club, the former having been the youngest player to ever don a Waratahs jumper at just 16 years and seven months in March last year.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
