Jack de Belin named St George Illawarra Dragons captain against Dolphins

By George Clarke/aap
May 24 2023 - 10:55am
Veteran Jack de Belin will lead the Dragons with regular skipper Ben Hunt away on Origin duties. Picture by Mark Evans/AAP Photos
Jack de Belin will assume the role of St George Illawarra captain for the first time when they face the Dolphins without regular skipper Ben Hunt.

