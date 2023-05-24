'It'd be ignorant to look that far ahead': Carr not dreaming of Dragons finals revival

Interim St George Illawarra coach Ryan Carr insists he's given no thought to a potential finals run, or his own coaching ambitions, as he prepares for his second game at the Dragons helm on Thursday.
Interim coaches have endured a torrid time of late, but Carr's tenure got off to the best possible start with a last gasp 24-22 win over the Roosters last week.
He'll head into his second match in charge against the Dolphins at Redcliffe without Origin-bound skipper Ben Hunt, while experienced forwards Blake Lawrie and Jaydn Su'A will also be missing through injury.
That toll exacerbates a short turnaround and, with his side currently sitting at the bottom of the NRL ladder, Carr's not giving any energy to the prospect of a top-eight push.
"When you kick a ball off at the start of the year, [finals is] what you want, that's where you want to be, but I think it'd be ignorant for us to look that far ahead right now," Carr said.
"We can't worry about anything else other than the Dolphins [on Thursday] night. I think if we start looking at the competition and the ladder and things like that, they're things we can't control.
"All we can control is our performances and you earn the right to be there at the back end of the year if you perform week in, week out. Every NRL game's hard to win. They're all special, especially this year.
"You look at the competition and how tight it is and everyone's beating everyone. To get two points every week is something that we've got to start to cherish and value, because that's that feeling we want to bottle up and try and get again.
"For us, we're just focused on backing up what was a really good performance this last week because, if we don't, it doesn't mean anything."
The club has turned its focus to locking down a long-term replacement for sacked coach Anthony Griffin, with Jason Ryles the favourite despite reports he's cooled on the idea.
It wasn't a discussion Carr would be drawn on despite admitting head coaching is an ambition he holds at some point.
"I think like any sort of coach in this game, that's a goal for everyone to try and aspire to, so I'll be honest with you, yeah," Carr said when asked if he holds head coaching aspirations.
"I don't really want to comment on [the Dragons head coaching role] because it's not for me to comment on. The club's asked me to do a job right now and I'm going to try and do that to the best of my ability.
"Whatever happens next year happens. There's no point in spending energy on it because it's a waste of time. I'm a hundred per cent focused on this team and these boys.
"That's that's my job, to focus on them and put all my energy and effort into them. I've spoken to the boys at length about it, it's not about individuals, no one's bigger than this team.
"We all put the team first and whatever happens on the back of that happens."
While Hunt's the club's only Origin player, the 33-year-old's absence is telling given his impact on his side's week-to-week fortunes, with Jayden Sullivan to partner fellow young gun Talatau Amone in the halves.
It was a tough afternoon the first time the former Illawarra Steelers stars steered a side at NRL level, the Dragons going down 32-18 to an Origin-depleted Broncos without Hunt in round 17 last year.
"We don't need them to be Ben Hunt and I don't expect [Sullivan] to be Ben Hunt," Carr said.
"They're their own players, Junior (Amone) and Bud (Sullivan). They're their own people, so I just want them to go out and be themselves, enjoy their footy, enjoy leading the team.
"They've got a job to do, that position dictates they've got a role to play. They don't have to be someone else, like Ben Hunt, they've just got a role to play, which is half and five-eighth of this team.
"They're enjoying their footy and they've known each other a long time, played together a long time, so they're excited."
Amid the unavailabilities, Carr will welcome back the experience of Jack Bird, who missed last week's win over the Roosters with knee soreness.
"He's pulled up good after last week," Carr said.
"He had a bit of knee soreness there so we just wanted to look after him and didn't want to put him at risk of further injury. He's pulled up good after the weekend so he's excited."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
