Powerhouse Warilla claimed an unprecedented five Zone 16 pennant flags, while Gerringong celebrated their first Zone 16 triumph on a dramatic grand final day at Warilla BC.
On the coldest and windiest day of the 2023 season, the Gorillas won the Grade One, Two, Three, Four and Grade Six title, with Corrimal triumphant in Grade Five and Gerringong sealing its maiden title in Grade Seven with a 61-53 victory over Dapto Citizens.
After more than half a century in Zone Seven, Gerringong joined Zone 16 just a few years ago and, with just one pennant team and 30 bowling members, are now off to the State Open Gender Pennant Finals from June 30 to July 2 at Dundas Sports Club.
''It's one of the great days for the club,'' flag-winning Gerringong skip Dave Mouat said.
"We're small in size but big in spirit, and really enjoy one another's company.''
Corrimal were the only other club to break Warilla's iron grip on pennants this season, with the Cougars charging back from 20 shots down to beat Jamberoo 72-62 in the Grade Five grand final.
The Cougars can now prepare for the Grade Five State Finals at the Macquarie Club in Dubbo.
Even in an era in which Warilla are the overwhelmingly dominant club in Zone 16, the Gorillas set a new benchmark with pennant victories in five grades.
The undefeated Gorillas made it nine straight Grade One Zone flags with an 81-49 victory over second-placed Figtree Sports, and head to Forster for the State Finals as the club to beat.
Figtree and third-placed Corrimal also qualified for the Grade One Finals.
Warilla lost just one game all season in Grade Two and took the flag with a 62-47 win over Towradgi. Expect the Gorillas to be a force in their State Finals at Ballina.
Warilla's Grade Three side overwhelmed Woonona 91-38, and can also be confident of a strong showing in the state flag decider at Club Lambton.
In Grade Four, Warilla beat Figtree 64-44 in the Zone decider and can prepare for a trip to chilly Tamworth, while the Gorillas also won Grade Six, beating Oak Flats 59-47, and will enjoy host status for its Finals.
While Warilla should be congratulated for an amazing season, there was plenty to admire with nine clubs having a grand final team and one of the smallest in Gerringong winning a flag.
Figtree had a strong season making two grand finals, plus qualifying for the Grade One State Finals along with Corrimal, who have been one of the big success stories this season.
The Cougars have also signed champion bowler John Green for next season and are on the rise as a force in Zone 16.
Figtree Sports' Scottish international Kay Moran clinched her second District title in a week after winning the Champion of Club Champion Singles at the Towradgi Bowling Club.
Moran followed up her victory in the District State Singles by claiming the Champion Singles with a 25-16 win over Kiama's Jacqueline Kirk in a competitive final. The District Champion Singles is not a state event and attracted just eight 2022-23 club singles winners, with the tournament played at Bellambi and Towradgi.
Moran booked her spot in the semi-finals with a 25-5 win over Towradgi champion Julie Woods then overcame Warilla champion Vicki Turner 25-5 in the semis. Kirk played very well throughout and had a 25-12 win over Vicki Bott (Woonona) and hard-fought 25-21 semi-final win over Wiseman Park's Carol Owen.
Meanwhile, Moran and Woonona's Michelle Fellows clinched the District State Singles and Senior Singles titles respectively, and this Friday, play in the Regional Playoff Final at Oak Flats BC for a spot at the Women's State Championships in July.
The first NSW Open Inter-Zone in two years begins in Maitland on Friday, with Zone 16's star-studded line-up chasing the biggest prize in state representative bowls.
A big week of bowls is highlighted by the final of the Seniors (Over 60s) Inter-Zone on Thursday before the state's elite bowlers from the 16 zones take to the green at Club Maitland and Lorn Park BC.
The Inter-Zone championships haven't been played since May 2021, with Zone 16 making one late change with Warilla's Craig Roberts coming into the squad as the reserve.
Illawarra have been drawn to face Zone 11 (Manning), North West NSW (Zone 3) and the tough Zone 13 (Sydney Central and Southern) in their section with the top two teams qualifying for the quarter-finals.
Warilla's Jackaroos clubmates Aaron Teys and Corey Wedlock, plus Figtree Sports state rep Matty Miles will skip for the Zone 16 Open side.
Illawarra completed a stunning Seniors and Open Inter-Zone double victory at the 2020 championships.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.