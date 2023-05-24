Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Loose Ends: Warilla power way to epic five-flag Zone 16 pennants triumph

By Mike Driscoll
May 24 2023 - 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorious Gerringong celebrate clinching the Zone 16 Grade 7 pennant flag. Picture by Mike Driscoll
Victorious Gerringong celebrate clinching the Zone 16 Grade 7 pennant flag. Picture by Mike Driscoll

Powerhouse Warilla claimed an unprecedented five Zone 16 pennant flags, while Gerringong celebrated their first Zone 16 triumph on a dramatic grand final day at Warilla BC.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.