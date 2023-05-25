Australian Chamber Orchestra deserves praise. Letters, May 26, 2023

Illawarra Mercury
Australian Chamber Orchestra deserves praise. Letters to the Editor, May 26, 2023

May 26 2023 - 4:00am
I attended the Australian Chamber Orchestra's two recent concerts at our local Town Hall: Vivaldi's Four Seasons plus Baroque works (March 27) and A Clockwork Orange and Beyond movie soundtracks (May 18). Despite the evidently enthusiastic audience response, I'm surprised not to have read in the Illawarra Mercury one single letter or article of praise and appreciation of these performances.

