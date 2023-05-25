Australian Chamber Orchestra deserves praise. Letters, May 26, 2023

Re: 'Tasering tragedy.' With all the scrutiny on the police officer involved, important questions are not being asked. Why were the police even called? Dementia is not a crime and police have no special training in dementia care. However, the nursing home, Yallambee Lodge, report that they promote 'support options for those with higher care needs'. Do these "options" involve containment and de-escalation skills? Were there staff on duty that night experienced and confident in grounding an agitated and aggressive dementia patient? And how was it that the patient even had a knife?