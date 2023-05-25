Australian Chamber Orchestra deserves praise. Letters, May 26, 2023

I attended the Australian Chamber Orchestra's two recent concerts at our local Town Hall: Vivaldi's Four Seasons plus Baroque works (March 27) and A Clockwork Orange and Beyond movie soundtracks (May 18). Despite the evidently enthusiastic audience response, I'm surprised not to have read in the Illawarra Mercury one single letter or article of praise and appreciation of these performances.
It was fascinating to watch the interaction between 'home-grown' Richard Tognetti, ACO leader and violinist, and firstly the co-opted Tawadros brothers, Joseph (oud) and James (riq) and then the Will Gregory and his Moog [synthesizer] Ensemble. The blend of classical music instruments and those of different genres makes for refreshing, superb sounds and harmony. So, is it only Illawarra followers of sporting events that express their gratitude for something excellently and expertly played?
Mike Morphett, Thirroul
Re: 'Tasering tragedy.' With all the scrutiny on the police officer involved, important questions are not being asked. Why were the police even called? Dementia is not a crime and police have no special training in dementia care. However, the nursing home, Yallambee Lodge, report that they promote 'support options for those with higher care needs'. Do these "options" involve containment and de-escalation skills? Were there staff on duty that night experienced and confident in grounding an agitated and aggressive dementia patient? And how was it that the patient even had a knife?
Rob Goodfellow, Wollongong
Interesting comments from Ross Robinson on steel production, and also Ray Peck's on SSAB. Many of us are hoping for low emission aka Green Steel, which hopefully will eventually be the way forward. But does SSAB have the answer right here and now? Maybe not just yet.
SSAB's March 23, 2023 press release stated "The aim is to deliver 40,000 tonnes of SSAB Zero™ to the market in 2023, ramping up to around 100,000 tonnes in 2025. In 2021, SSAB delivered the world's first fossil-free steel plates to Volvo Group and in 2022 SSAB delivered 500 tonnes of fossil-free steel to strategic customers". These are a small fraction of the 8.8 million tonnes currently produced annually at SSAB's production plants.
However, more ambitious is the H2 Green Steel project involving Swedish utility vehicle manufacturer Scania, German-based steelmaker Bilstein and German plant manufacturer SMS Group. By 2026, the proposed plant at Boden aims to produce 2.5 million tons of hydrogen-powered steel annually, and 5 million tons from 2030. If H2 Green Steel can be pulled off, then it will be truly revolutionary.
Kerrie Anne Christian, Thirroul
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.