A man has been slapped with 11 drug-related charges after police raids allegedly uncovered meth, cocaine, magic mushrooms and cannabis at his Cordeaux Heights home.
Nikola Trajkovski, 44, sat with his cuffed hands clasped together as he sought bail at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
The court heard Trajkovski was released from jail in November last year after he served a sentence for drug supply, with tendered court documents revealing police currently hold concerns about his alleged links to "crime figures".
"The accused is a recidivist drug user and offender, showing no indication of changing his ways despite the negative effect it has on his life," police claim in court documents.
Officers from the Lake Illawarra Proactive Crime team arrived at Trajkovski's address on Tuesday for a weapons prohibition order compliance check, which he has been subjected to since 2018.
Police knocked on the door and requested Trajkovksi. They eventually forced their way inside after hearing flushing toilets and rustling in the bedroom, forming the belief Trajkovksi was allegedly "destroying evidence".
Trajkovski was handcuffed while the residence was searched. A total of 26.7 grams of cannabis was allegedly uncovered in the glove box of a blue Mitsubishi Triton.
As officers moved towards a white Holden Commodore registered in Tajkovski's name, the "strong aroma of cannabis" allegedly led them to 2.8 kilograms of the drug, as well as 15.2 grams of cannabis resin, sitting on the back seat.
A crime scene was then declared as police applied for, and were granted a search warrant.
Inside Trajkovski and his partner's bedroom, officers allegedly uncovered 2.79 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms), a further 20.19 grams of cannabis, and a container with 13.72 grams of cocaine and 0.49 grams of meth inside.
Trajkovski is yet to enter pleas to eight counts of possessing a prohibited drug and three counts of supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug.
In court, Trajkovki's defence lawyer argued there was no evidence of actual drug supply with no money, log books or drug paraphernalia found, adding the amount found was consistent with personal use.
Police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver opposed Trajkovski's release, pointing to his recent stint behind bars for similar offending.
"It's a very strong prosecution case," Sgt Weaver said.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming agreed Trajkovski's has a "lengthy" criminal record but opted to grant him strict conditional bail, ordering him to report to Wollongong police daily.
He was ordered to not leave home unless for an emergency and must abstain from drugs and alcohol.
Trajkovski will return to court at a later date.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
