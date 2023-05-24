KICKOFF: Smith's Roosters struggles a cautionary tale for Dragons

"I just thought we were getting stuck on the line there and it was a good option to take the two and get back into our yardage sets."
That was Roosters coach Trent Robinson on Anzac Day 2018. New recruit Cooper Cronk had just been terrorised by Tariq Sims for 80 minutes. They were so clunky with the ball, they even elected to take a penalty goal while trailing 6-0 after failing to get across in six sets on the Dragons line.
This columnist was in the post-game presser and Robinson's suggestion his side was better off trucking it off their own line than hammering the Dragons' stripe was extraordinary.
Even with the highly publicised addition of Cronk, the Roosters were struggling with a pop-gun attack. Latrell Mitchell was so under-utilised Andrew Johns lamented that day that the Roosters were "leaving a Ferrari in the garage."
By the end of that year, the Roosters had claimed the first of back-to-back premierships. It's what Robinson was speaking to when he suggested marquee signing Brandon Smith's struggles in a misfiring spine this season was not a "first dance" for his club.
Given the success with which he's pulled it off in the past, the confidence he can do so again is hardly misplaced. There was, however, a pretty key difference between Smith and Cronk's respective arrivals.
Cronk was at the peak of his powers and was brought to the club as the most marquee of marquee players. Robinson's task was to get the best pure halfback playing like it.
His task in regards to Smith is markedly different. This time Robinson's been trying to get a very good utility forward, to play like a marquee dummy-half. Smith's now looking at eight weeks out with a busted thumb, but there's something of a cautionary tale in where Smith is currently at as a player.
For so long 'The Cheese' was the most selfless of selfless players. He debuted with Melbourne in 2017 and was immediately groomed to be Cameron Smith's successor.
He was happy to bide his time. The Storm were winning, Smith was getting older, the prospect looked likely to be a seamless transition. It was a plan far enough along, that the Storm felt comfortable enough letting their third-stringer, Harry Grant, head to the Tigers on-loan for a season.
Smith, Brandon that is, was more than happy to play as a middle forward in Storm team that could seemingly do anything but lose.
While he was doing that, well we might add, Grant was banking games and minutes as a genuine No. 9, albeit with a struggling Tigers outfit. When Cameron Smith retired, Grant went back to Melbourne to be Brandon Smith's understudy.
He began deputising from the bench, with Smith shifting to lock when he came onto the field. By the end of that year, the dynamic had flipped. Grant was the first choice No. 9, and Smith had spent the vast majority of his time at the club as a running middle forward.
That became his specific role when he signed with the Roosters a year in advance of last season. He'd waited long enough, it was time to go become a first-choice hooker, his position of choice.
The Roosters banked on him doing it. There was little doubt he would, but it's become apparent as the season's gone on that his pure dummy-half play was lacking.
His service to ball-runners off the ground was poor, his sense of things in the ruck no longer seems natural or automatic. He's still just 26, the smart money is on him re-finding his groove there.
Still, at 26, most players of his calibre would like to be entering their prime, not rebuilding themselves in their preferred position. There's a moral to the story as far as the Dragons are concerned.
While the band-aid has been ripped off as far as Anthony Griffin's tenure is concerned, the single most pressing question faced by the club - chiefly its next coach - remains. What do you do with Ben Hunt and Jayden Sullivan?
When the latter sought a release from his contract at the end of last year once Hunt extended his contract until the end of 2025, there was a predictable outcry. Here was another kid in a hurry, impatient, who wanted everything "gifted to him."
It was never the case. As Sullivan's since clarified, it was never a dissatisfaction with the club itself, or playing NSW Cup that concerned him. It was his potential development as a halfback.
Not seeing eye-to-eye with Griffin didn't help, but it's hard to blame a kid for wanting to develop, particularly a young play-maker. Would another three years as a bench utility do that?
Hunt has commented in response that he served his apprenticeship in Brisbane as a dummy-half bench weapon. Given all these years later he's the incumbent Queensland and Australian hooker, it's a false equivalency.
What Smith's struggles at the Roosters reveal is that it's a very tall order to ask a guy to slip seamlessly into a key play-making position when he's spent the bulk of the preceding years playing elsewhere. In the single most crucial position, it's even tougher.
As he prepared to wear his preferred No. 7 in Hunt's absence this week, Sullivan told this column "I'm a 21-year-old playing NRL. Life's good." There was probably a time Smith felt the same way.
It will also be in the interests of the next coach, be it Jason Ryles, Ben Hornby or Dean Young, who will have a long-term mandate.
There are plenty of fans nervous about what the incoming coach's arrival will mean for the future of Hunt. They should be more nervous about what it means for Sullivan.
Spending the next three years being drip-fed minutes at dummy-half does not and elite halfback make. It looked certain to be Sullivan's fate had Griffin remained in charge.
Griffin couldn't afford to look too far ahead. His successor can't afford not to.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
