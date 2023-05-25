Snapper snaffled seeking shelter

Joe from Warilla Hotel Fishing Club advised fish for the month of May is whiting and it carries a nice jackpot, noting they agreed to the usual redraw being the third full weekend of every month.
Get out and have a safe fish, but nail some whiting.
******************
Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal said last weekend's weather forecast kept many off the water, with strong winds predicted both days, but some chose to fish those westerlies on Saturday and most were rewarded with some decent snapper.
Those keeping well inshore so they didn't travel far found fishing off the anchor and a slim trickle of burley proved rewarding for most fishos, with quite a few snapper pulled over the side.
Reds to 4.5 kilograms were caught with a couple boating a few well over the 6kg mark by only fishing the 20-to-30 metres depths.
Some big trevally, tailor and a few big bream came along for the ride back to shore.
Sunday was a write-off from early on, with westerlies hitting near-gale force from dawn and continuing throughout most of the day before abating late evening.
That saw the arrival of a nasty swell show up first thing Monday morning, which is always a welcome sign for the snapper fishos to give it another stir up and draw the bigger fish in close to feed on the debris stirred up.
Off the rocks and beaches, fishing was still red-hot and the rocks have been producing some monster blackfish and luderick on both weed baits and peeled prawns.
Cunje has also been high on the menu.
Some monster pigs were about, some close to 3.5kg and the big drummer were joined by some nice, big blue-nosed bream coming from both the stones and beaches over the past couple of weeks.
Tailor fishing has been sensational of late with plenty of big fish about the beaches and rocks - the like of which we haven't seen in many years.
There have also been massive schools of monster salmon, making for excellent fishing whether throwing baits or spinning lures.
Email: gazwade@bigpond.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.