After having a tyre blow out on road trip, a Dapto dad went on a quest for another - crowbar in hand.
Dylan Harris, 28, almost made it to his desired destination of Newcastle when a tyre on the silver Toyota Tarago he was travelling in blew out on April 5.
CCTV captured Harris and his brother jumping two fences to get to Car Connect on Main Rd, Edgeworth shortly after 2am, with motion censored cameras alerting the business owner of their presence on the site, prompting him to call police.
Meanwhile footage showed Harris wielding a crowbar as he walked through the car yard and crouched beside vehicles, scoping them out for their rubber.
Officers arrived at the scene and arrested Harris and his brother outside a neighbouring business. Police searched the car yard and found a white golf glove and a 30cm crowbar, two metres away from where Harris was arrested.
Harris confessed to police that he jumped the fence to nick himself a tyre as his had been damaged.
He later pleaded guilty to entering a building or land with an intent to commit an indictable offence. Harris learnt his fate for the crime at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
Harris' defence lawyer described the offending as "opportunistic", saying it was "promoted by poor judgement brought on by a minor catastrophe".
However police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver said Harris, who is a "recidivist offender", planned the incident, noting he was wearing gloves at the time.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming pointed to Harris' 30-page rap sheet before issuing a stern warning.
"This ongoing theft is heading in one direction only," the magistrate said.
"You are within a hairbreadth of going into custody for a long time. Who is going to look after your children? You need to think about that.
"It's appalling."
Harris avoided time behind bars and was sentenced to a nine-month intensive correction order, with conditions he obtain a mental health care plan and undertake counselling.
