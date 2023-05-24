Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra South Coast under 18s girls record state championship victory

By Tony de Souza
May 24 2023 - 5:40pm
The winning Illawarra South Coast team celebrates with coach Paul Schofield (far right). Picture - Supplied
The winning Illawarra South Coast team celebrates with coach Paul Schofield (far right). Picture - Supplied

The Illawarra South Coast One side won the NSW State Under 18 Girls Hockey Championships, defeating Newcastle 2-1 in an epic final at the Macarthur Hockey Complex last Sunday.

