The Illawarra South Coast One side won the NSW State Under 18 Girls Hockey Championships, defeating Newcastle 2-1 in an epic final at the Macarthur Hockey Complex last Sunday.
It was an incredible comeback by the Illawarra girls, who were beaten by Newcastle in their pool match by the same margin.
After the ISC Under 18s boys' dismal performance in the recent state championships at Unanderra recently, it was great to see the girls lift their profile after their third position finish last year.
Illawarra coach Paul Schofield, a former Dapto and Albion Park player, was delighted with the win and proud of the girls who were able to understand and implement their game plans.
"It was a huge defensive effort by the whole team to keep us in the game," Schofield said. "They took their chances when they arose. In the round games we had our chances but failed to capitalise.
"But after winning the semi-final, we were primed to take Newcastle in the final and reverse the outcome."
The pool games saw ISC One beat Central Coast 2-0 and Grafton 2-1, drew 1-1 against North West Sydney, before having a 2-1 loss to Newcastle. After finishing second in their pool, the team faced Sydney South in the semi-final and beat them 3-1 with the goals from Lilly Twigg, Zali Schofield and Karly Jenkins.
The final saw Newcastle take a 1-0 lead in the first quarter but Illawarra fired in the second half with goals from Figtree-Unanderra players captain Lilly Twigg and Sienna Guider from a penalty corner for a final 2-1 score.
Goalkeeper Christine Flack played well in the final quarter with timely saves from the attacking opponents to ensure the 2-1 win.
Illawarra's second team, under coach Gaye Tarrant, avoided the relegation match to finish in eighth position losing to Port Macquarie 2-0 in their final game and staying in division two.
Meanwhile, in round eight of the Illawarra men's league, Wests kept up their contention for the title, beating Fairy Meadow 5-0 with a brace from Tom Dolby and singles from Elliot Ashby, Jack Rowe and Jake Sheppard.
Dapto surprised University in the second game winning 3-2. Coming back two goals down in the first quarter, Dapto clawed back to win with goals from Ben Coveny, Jack Eskine and Lachlan Robinson.
In round nine of the women's league, Albion Park maintained their supremacy with a 4-0 win over Meadow. Kelsey Hughes scored a hat-trick of penalty corners and there was one from Emma McLeish.
Wests beat Uni 3-2 with goals from Piki McCreedy, Lisa Quinn and Kelsey Webb. The Figtree/Unanderra game was deferred.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.