The ties that bind man cleared of terrorism charges and 95yo Tasered gran

On the surface, there's little connection between Simon Fleming and Clare Nowland.
One has been on trial in the NSW Supreme Court for the past few weeks on terrorism charges. The other has been in hospital receiving end-of-life care having been Tasered in her aged care facility.
At the time of the incidents that led to their respective positions, both Mr Fleming and Mrs Nowland were armed. He with prohibited firearms and the 95-year-old with a knife.
Mr Fleming, the court heard, left his Windang home back in November 2021 with a rifle and a gel blaster - and a fake bomb.
He fired several bullets into the air, the court was told, one that pierced a roof almost 3km away - as well as into a passing vehicle.
His mother Carol emotionally detailed his ongoing mental ill-health struggles in court.
Mrs Nowland, who was using a walker to get her 45kg self about a week ago at Cooma's Yallambe Lodge, lives with dementia.
In both instances, years and hundreds of kilometres apart, the first responders were police.
A police investigation into the Cooma matter is underway and the officer involved has been suspended on full pay.
Putting blame to one side as that is for another time, the two instances highlight the multi-faceted, demanding nature of police work in the 21st century.
Kiama Ward MP Gareth Ward wants an inquiry established into the police handling of those with a disability or dementia.
He, and others have been criticised as politicising the sad situation, and the debate will continue to rage. But also similar scenarios will be repeated.
Remember back in 2019 when bystanders used a milk crate and chairs to confront a man armed with a knife in Sydney's CBD. He, too, was in the grip of a mental health crisis.
There's no quick-fix to mental ill-health - from an individual point of view or from a community safety stance. Investment in training and authentic education surely is some sort of start.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
