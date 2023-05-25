Wolves coach David Carney admits that he never thought scoring goals would ever be a problem for his team this season but after three games without one, he wants his side to be clinical once more.
The Wolves started the season like a house on fire in the goals department, netting 24 times in their first 13 games.
Even in heartbreaking losses against St George and NWS Spirit, the team scored three and four goals respectively despite not picking up points.
After conceding over two goals a game at one point, focus was put on shoring up the defence which, apart from their 3-0 loss to APIA last week, has proved effective, with the side keeping four clean sheets in six.
But with the Wolves 13th on the table just five points away from the relegation playoff zone, Carney knows the points and the goals need to start coming.
He said that the upcoming derby against Sutherland on Friday evening in Wollongong was a perfect chance to do so.
Confidence is high within the camp that they can beat their rivals after dispatching them 3-0 away in round two of the competition. But the Sharks are a different proposition this time around.
Sutherland are currently on a three-match unbeaten run in the league with the team recording a massive win against defending premiers Sydney Olympic last round.
"These games are the ones that everyone should be up for," he said.
"It's definitely going to be a big game. They're on a good run at the moment but we beat them 3-0 earlier in the season so we know we can win.
Regular midfielder Samuel Riak will be available for selection for Friday after serving his one-match suspension for yellow card accumulation.
Takumi Ofuka (hamstring) is unlikely to feature whilst Mirza Muratovic is still recovering from his ACL injury.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
