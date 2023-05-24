Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Five Illawarra Steelers called up to NSW Women's Origin squad

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated May 25 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steelers duo Kezie Apps and Emma Tonegato are excited to represent NSW in the 2023 Women's State of Origin series opener. Picture by Adam McLean
Steelers duo Kezie Apps and Emma Tonegato are excited to represent NSW in the 2023 Women's State of Origin series opener. Picture by Adam McLean

The Illawarra will be well represented on the women's game's biggest stage, with five Steelers talents called up to the NSW squad for the 2023 State of Origin series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.