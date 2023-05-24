The Illawarra will be well represented on the women's game's biggest stage, with four Steelers talents called up to the NSW squad for the 2023 State of Origin series.
Fullback Emma Tonegato, prop Kezie Apps, rake Keeley Davis and utility Taliah Fuimaono were on Wednesday named in the Sky Blues team for the series opener against Queensland, which will take place at CommBank Stadium on June 1.
Fuimaono is one of four debutants named by NSW head coach Kylie Hilder, alongside Jaime Chapman, Jesse Southwell and Brooke Anderson.
1. Emma Tonegato
2. Jaime Chapman
3. Jessica Sergis
4. Isabelle Kelly
5. Tiana Penitani
6. Jesse Southwell
7. Rachael Pearson
8. Kezie Apps
9. Keeley Davis
10. Millie Boyle
11. Olivia Kernick
12. Yasmin Clydsdale
13. Kennedy Cherrington
Interchange:
14. Taliah Fuimaono
15. Sarah Togatuki
16. Brooke Anderson
17. Shaylee Bent
Reserves:
18. Ellie Johnston
19. Quincy Dodd.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.