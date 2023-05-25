The South Coast Blaze will go back to the drawing board after both of their sides lost on Wednesday night.
The Blaze's opens outfit were valiant in a see-sawing NSW Premier League affair against the Sapphires, fighting back from a six-goal deficit at halftime before eventually falling short by 54-52.
Earlier in the night, South Coast's under 23s trailed by two at three-quarter time, but were blown away in the last term as the Sapphires claimed a 45-35 victory.
"This is our learning space. This is us learning at that this level to be consistent across those four quarters," Blaze under 23s coach Heather Smith said post-match.
"I am happy with the growth and I'm happy that we're extending those passages of play across three quarters, and staying with the game plan and really learning. But it's just a matter now of finishing out 60 minutes of a game."
Both Blaze teams will now turn their attention towards facing the Stingrays next week.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
